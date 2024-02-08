The Apurva Kempinski Bali has made its standpoint known as a luxury hospitality brand that, first and foremost, celebrates the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Indonesia since its establishment. Now, continuing on the monumental success of their 2023 Powerful Indonesia Campaign , the five-star resort has unveiled this year’s grand campaign – Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika.

In the spirit of celebrating the Indonesian way of life, the resort has meticulously curated a year-long programme that encompasses inner wisdom, equal opportunity, unity in diversity, one common for the future, and sparking the fighting spirit for future generations.

In conjunction with the resort’s 5th anniversary, The Apurva Kempinski Bali launched their inspiring 2024 campaign on Thursday, 1 February 2024. The fruitful evening was brimming with awe-inspiring performances, including the premiere of the ‘Powerful Bhinneka Tunggal Ika’ short movie and a spellbinding dance performance exemplifying Indonesia’s unity in diversity. Supporting inclusivity, the celebration included an assemblage of talented artists with special needs, including hard-of-hearing dancers.

During the grand finale of the launch, guests of the event were treated to a mesmerising performance featuring the ethereal voice of Putri Ariani at the Pendopo Lobby. The talented young Indonesian singer’s strong dedication and determination to her craft have led her musical career to shine, regardless of any challenges she may face, marking herself as a respected, acknowledged, and inspirational singer, which has allowed her to grace the stages worldwide with internationally renowned musicians. Personifying empowerment, inclusivity, equal opportunity and fighting spirit, Putri Ariani is the perfect figure to represent the essence of ‘Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika’.

The successful 2023 campaign focused on Indonesia’s unique culture, cuisine, biodiversity, art, and sustainability through a variety of programmes. The resort is keeping the momentum going and keeping the legacy alive with the 2024 campaign by fostering impactful collaborations and ingraining Indonesia’s diversity through one powerful movement. The campaign’s thoughtfully curated programmes will be presented quarterly, covering the themes of sustainability, craftsmanship and equality.

Putri Ariani

Since its inception, sustainability has always been a core value of the resort’s Brand Strategy Roadmap. It will continue to be at the forefront of its next five-year strategies and operations, mirroring its four pillars of sustainability.

To preserve culture , the resort will continue to highlight the uniqueness of Indonesia’s seven main regions through various offerings, from in-room amenities, dining and wellness to arts and crafts, traditional games, and resort activities.

To encourage local empowerment, the resort cultivates a deeper engagement with the local communities whilst opting for their local produce and nurturing the hospitality industry's future generation talents across a series of enriching programmes.

To protect the environment, the resort focuses on decarbonisation efforts and preserving Indonesia's biodiversity, amongst other initiatives including introducing Free-Range Chicken Farming in addition to its Sustainable Agriculture programme.

, the resort focuses on decarbonisation efforts and preserving Indonesia’s biodiversity, amongst other initiatives including introducing Free-Range Chicken Farming in addition to its Sustainable Agriculture programme. Ultimately, these initiatives will lead to the resort being perceived as a valuable business that significantly contributes to the local economy, whilst complying with the industry’s standards on an international level to strengthen its position on sustainable practices.

Additionally, the 2024 campaign continues to embrace the intricate legacy of artistry woven into every craft. Partnerships with influential figures remain an important part of celebrating the archipelago’s timeless essence and innovative vigour. This year, they will showcase time-honoured traditions passed through generations to modern expressions through dance, music, fashion, visual art, installations, literature and photography.

Finally, the resort’s dedication to inclusivity and equal opportunity extends to nurturing a space where everyone from all walks of life will feel welcomed and respected. The resort will collaborate with inspiring talents with their unique abilities and perspectives through an array of programmes as part of the campaign.

