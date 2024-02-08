Love is definitely in the air this Valentine’s Day at the stylish lifestyle resort, W Bali – Seminyak! The vibrant resort has prepared a series of romantic experiences in the signature W style! From intimate dinners at the beachfront Starfish Bloo to private dining experiences at the vibrant Ice Garden and WET Cabana, along with exclusive packages at the exquisite EWOW Suite.

Available only on Wednesday, 14 February 2024, from 6pm to 10pm, treat your loved one with these amazing packages and celebrate a Valentine’s Day that will surely leave a lasting impression. The expert culinary team has meticulously curated a set menu and romantic packages promising to elevate the day of love.

The special 5-course set menu features tantalising dishes including Sevruga caviar and Alaskan king crab as a starter, followed by Otoro Tuna and freshly shucked Lombok oysters. Moving on to the main course, savour the mushroom broth before revelling in flamed king prawns and pan-fried Hokkaido scallops. To conclude your meal, savour palate-cleansing delights, featuring a strawberry series and chocolate collection, and last but not least, their crowd-favourite chocolate bonbons.

At Starfish Bloo, the “Love Bites” Valentine’s Day Dinner Package presents the perfect romantic setting with mesmerising ocean views as its backdrop. The “Love Bites” package options are priced at IDR 1,900,000 ++ per couple (Food Only), IDR 3,100,000 ++ per couple (Food and Wine Pairing), IDR 2,750,000 ++ per couple (Food and a Bottle of Sparkling Package), and IDR 4,800,000 ++ per couple (Food and a Bottle of Champagne Package).

For couples wanting a more intimate setting, the Romantic Dinner Package at the Ice Garden allows you to immerse in the romantic ambience, adorned with Valentine’s décor and a beautiful rose bucket. Priced at IDR 3,400,000++ per couple, including the 5-course dinner, Valentine’s décor and a rose bucket.

Immerse in the enchanting setting of the WET Cabana with the Romantic Dinner Package, complete with Valentine’s décor and a rose bucket. Priced at IDR 4,400,000++ per couple, including the 5-course dinner, Valentine’s décor and a rose bucket.

For an even more luxurious experience, the Romantic Dinner Package at EWOW Suite with Spa Treatment is the perfect Valentine’s Day treat! Enjoy the ultimate romantic getaway, including a spa treatment at the magnificent EWOW Suite. Priced at IDR 42,020,000++ per couple, the package includes a one-night stay at the EWOW Suite, a dinner package for two persons, and a 90-minute spa treatment at AWAY Spa including a spa gift. Add a sparkling wine bottle for an additional IDR 850,000++ or a champagne bottle for an additional IDR 2,900,000++.

For more information, please visit starfishbloorestaurant.com . To make a reservation, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com .

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 300 0106

reservations.wbali@whotels.com

wbaliseminyak.com