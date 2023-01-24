The five-star The Apurva Kempinski Bali has unveiled its brand campaign for 2023 entitled ‘Powerful Indonesia’, a year-long campaign that will showcase monthly thematic programmes to promote the powerful aspects of Indonesia.

Fresh off the 2022 G20 Presidency of Indonesia, The Apurva Kempinski Bali kicks off the New Year with the launch of its 2023 brand campaign, ‘Powerful Indonesia’. Following last year’s remarkable ‘ Unity in Diversity ’ campaign, this year’s campaign will encompass 12 curated monthly themes and programmes highlighting partnerships with people across disciplines, cultural diversity, guest experiences, empowerment programmes with educational institutions, sustainability activations and a development platform for people with disabilities.

People Across Disciplines: The resort will showcase magnificent cross-over collaborations with highly acclaimed profiles, which will showcase and bring ‘Powerful Indonesia’ to life. Watch out for an art and craftsmanship initiative with Dr Oei Hong Djien, Raul Renanda and Stephane Sensey; a sustainability movement with Dr Lawrence Blair, Ari Bayu Aji, Gus Agung Gunarthawa and Helianti Hilman; and a musical programme with Raul Renanda, Aksan Sjuman, Anom Darsana and Astrid Sulaiman.

Unity in Diversity Guest Experiences: Throughout 2022, the resort took guests on an exquisite journey of cultural and artistic exploration and celebration of the rich cultural diversity, heritage and philosophy of Indonesia’s seven primary regions: Sumatra, Java, Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua. These will remain a part of the guest experiences across the resort, which depict mystical stories from those regions, their holistic treatments, culinary diversity, craftsmanship and traditional games.

Empowerment Programme with Educational Institutions: In line with the resort’s sustainability goals, The Apurva Kempinski Bali has developed strong collaborations with local communities and institutions that are in need of support and sustenance. Partners include Arie Siswanto and Bali Culinary Pastry School, Politeknik Negeri Bali, the Sumba Hospitality Foundation, the Bali Wise Foundation and Difalink.

Sustainable Activations: Following the resort’s successful integration under the Unity in Diversity umbrella in 2022, this year marks the start of a five-year plan to activate its Brand Strategy Roadmap with sustainability at its core.

Development Platform for People with Disabilities: The Apurva Kempinski Bali partners with Difalink to develop relations with youths with disabilities to build a strong and inclusive work team.

“Indonesia is one of the most diverse and colourful countries in the world, and I have called this beautiful country home for the past 16 years. This nation is beyond wonderful. Its heritage, natural landscapes, cultural identities, inspirational sound and music, holistic wellness, culinary diversity, dynamic sports and passionate people bring out the powerful side of Indonesia. We are extremely excited to invite everyone to explore these unique experiences themselves, here at The Apurva Kempinski Bali,” said General Manager Vincent Guironnet.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan

+ 62 361 2092288

kempinski.com/bali