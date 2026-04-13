Potato Head unveils its latest merchandise line, Collection 004 – The Seeds of Life, continuing its evolving design narrative shaped by nature, culture, and regenerative principles.

Beginning from the soil, Collection 004 – The Seeds of Life draws inspiration from natural cycles of growth and renewal. This ethos is expressed through low-impact materials and processes rooted in tradition. Organic and bio-based fibres are transformed into textiles, while colours are derived from natural dyes sourced from mangrove bark, jolawe nuts, and tunjung – an iron-rich water long used in Indonesian textile practices. These time-intensive methods allow each piece to develop its own distinct character, shaped by nature rather than uniform production.

Motifs across the collection are informed by two of the archipelago’s oldest visual languages – Aksara Bali and the Javanese Parang pattern – reinterpreted for a contemporary context. The “Seeds of Life” symbol appears as an embroidered signature throughout, bringing together elements that honour Indonesian heritage while allowing it to evolve.

Guided by the vision of Lisa Yamai, Chief Product Officer and former President and Creative Director of Snow Peak, the collection spans printed tees, shirts, shorts, beachwear, and seasonal outerwear. Each piece balances everyday wearability with artisanal detail, and is produced in collaboration with local makers, reflecting an ongoing commitment to craftsmanship, community, and the preservation of traditional techniques.

Now available at Desa Potato Head and online , The Seeds of Life collection presents a thoughtful intersection of culture, craft, and conscious design.

Desa Potato Head

Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Seminyak

@potatoheadbali

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