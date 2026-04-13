Nestled within the lush grounds of Padma Resort Ubud, TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant continues to be a favourite among guests for its vibrant mix of Japanese precision and Peruvian flair. Now, TENKAI steps into an exciting new chapter as it unveils a refreshed à la carte menu, curated by the innovative Executive Sous Chef, Juan Carlos Jara Eyzaguirre.

A Peruvian native, Chef Juan’s culinary approach is deeply guided by his personal perspective on Nikkei cuisine, inspired by his heritage and the dishes that have shaped his culinary journey. His creations reflect his roots while paying tribute to Japanese techniques. Signature ingredients such as aji amarillo, aji panca, and rocoto play a crucial role in his menu, infusing warmth, depth, and vibrant character into each dish.

Chef Juan recently brought back chilli seeds from his homecoming to Peru, which are now being cultivated in the resort’s North Garden. By growing them onsite, he aims to recreate flavours that feel close to home while sharing them with guests in Bali. Designed as a sensory journey for diners, the new menu showcases Peru’s distinctively diverse geography, spanning the Pacific coast, the Andes mountains, and the Amazon forest.

Throughout the menu, carefully curated seafood and meats highlight the richness of these natural landscapes. Standout dishes include the Seafood Chahan – a personally nostalgic favourite of Chef Juan – along with signatures such as Rocoto Tiradito Lobster, Buta Yakigyoza, Anticuchero Maki Nikkei, and Parihuela Udon, each expressing the vibrant harmony between Japanese technique and bold Peruvian flavours. Chef Juan also presents the Premium Nigiri Nikkei, a creative twist on the classic nigiri.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 752 111 or email [email protected]

TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant at Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No 1, Legian

+62 361 752 111

[email protected]

@tenkaibali