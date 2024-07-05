Explore the rich flavours of Japanese Nikkei Cuisine at Tenkai, the signature restaurant at Padma Resort Legian, where its eclectic culinary offerings present the finest of Japanese-Peruvian delights, from its Teppanyaki experience to its tantalising Izakaya Night.

Using fresh locally sourced ingredients, elevated with a dash of Peruvian-Japanese seasoning such as kombu dashi, chilli panka, coriander, and miso, Tenkai’s menu features highlight dishes such as Ceviche A Lo Indo, a delightful appetiser with a hint of Indonesian flavours; Mancora, an umami-rich appetiser featuring sliced raw octopus and sautéed shiitake mushrooms; Papita Loche, a blend of two traditional Peruvian potato-based dishes named ‘Cau Cau’ and ‘Papa Rellena’; and the must-try main course, Nikuseco, a bold-flavoured short rib stew.

Complementing the exquisite dishes is Tenkai’s innovative beverage menu, which includes standout cocktails such as Tokyo Love Story, concocted with local shochu from Karusotju, and the refreshingly fruity Tenkai Mango Colada.

For a new experience, Tenkai’s Izakaya Night is available every Sunday, priced at IDR 480,000+ per person (food only). Drawing upon the Izakaya concept itself, the Izakaya Night presents diners with over fifteen freshly prepared light bites. The tempting dishes include cold appetisers such as the signature Tiradito Sake, salmon tataki with sweet chilli tiger’s milk, kecombrang, and crispy sweet potato, and hot appetisers such as Roasted Bud filled with gindara, misoyaki, sautéed vegetables and creamy mayo wasabi. Complement your meal with signature cocktails such as the Spiced Apple Martini and authentic sake, available upon request.

TENKAI is open daily for lunch (12pm – 5.15pm) and dinner (6pm -9pm). For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 9512 or email dining.legian@padmahotels.com

TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant at Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No 1, Legian

+62 811 3821 9512

dining.legian@padmahotels.com

@tenkaibali

padmaresortlegian.com