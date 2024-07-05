Create unforgettable memories with your loved ones with Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort’s newly launched ‘Chic Picnic’ experience. Featuring a beautiful setup on the white sand shores of Nusa Dua, bring the family to enjoy a beachfront meal they won’t forget.

This is definitely shoes off, toes in the sand moment, as this wholesome picnic experience invites families and groups to dine among the elements, complete with the sounds of the ocean and a gentle sea breeze. The five-star resort has curated an adorable setup featuring a plush picnic rug and throw pillows scattered under purpose-built table. Complete with stylish hanging lights and surrounding decor, it is definitely a picture perfect moment.

Honing down on the family experience, the picnic’s lavish spread includes a generous selection of sharing platters, enjoyed ‘family-style’, of course. Expect gourmet delights and exquisite flavours prepared with the freshest ingredients. A variety of menu options are available, featuring refreshing beverages to complement your meal.

This luxury picnic experience at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is available every day from 5:30 PM to 10 PM. It offers the perfect opportunity to unwind and reconnect with loved ones, and create lasting memories. A minimum of one-day advance booking is required, priced per adult or per child.



Book now via WhatsApp +62811 3830 5954 or email f b.reservation@sofitelbalinusadua.com

