Sanur has seen the opening of a brand new shopping and lifestyle destination, ICON BALI, which officially opened its doors on 7 June 2024. Located at the centre of Sanur Beach, with a thoroughfare from the main road, Jl. Danau Tamblingan, to the beachfront, the premium mall offers both local and international shopping, dining and entertainment options.

ICON Bali adds to the many new developments taking place in Sanur, aiming to bridge the local and international, traditional and contemporary, the outdoor and the indoor. Leading international brands see their first stores, such as EA7, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Flying Tiger, Amarisa and the long-awaited IMAX theatre, managed by Cinema XXI. Other prominent retail brands include the likes of Marks & Spencer, Sephora, Uniqlo, Michael Kors, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, Swarovski and much more.

Homegrown brands are to be found as well, such as Sensatia Botanicals, Falala Chocolates, Krisna Oleh-Oleh Bali. Great dining can be enjoyed by visitors, such as the Bali-run Golden Monkey, or Blossom Steakhouse which enjoys panoramic views over the beach. The mall’s indoor ‘Floating Market’ is a space for local vendors to sell Balinese and Indonesian delicacies as well. Other unique spaces include the ICON Community Lawn, Cultural Amphitheatre where community performances are invited to take place; ICON Beach Gallery, a 60-metre outdoor space for exhibitions; a Butterfly Park and also an Edible Garden.

A number of features make ICON BALI uniquely adapted to both Sanur and its beachfront locale, including being a pet-friendly mall, offering bicycle parking, shower and wash areas for those entering from the ICON Beach Promenade, plus a jogging and cycling track. Basement parking space is also available for those entering from the roadside.

ICON BALI is open from 10am to 10pm everyday. For more information about ICON Bali Mall, please visit icon balimall.com

Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.27, Sanur, Denpasar Selatan, Kota Denpasar, Bali 80228

+62 813 3835 2021

@iconbalimall