A stunning new photography exhibition is on display at The Apurva Kempinski Bali that brings the colours of the vibrant Dayak culture to a new audience. The masterful portraits, taken by photographer Stephane Sensey, hang on the walls of the resort’s stunning Pendopo Lobby for guests and visitors.

The Dayak are the native people of Borneo, comprised of a wide-range of different tribes and ethnic groups that call the forested mountainsides and countrysides home. The Gawai Dayak is the annual celebration of said peoples, centred on celebrating a bountiful harvest, and as such is filled with ceremony, art, dance and parades. It is the showreel of the Dayak traditions and as such French photographer, but longtime Indonesian resident, Stephane Sensey sought to capture the magic of this momentous occasion.

In the Gawai Dayak Festival Exhibition, Stephane’s powerful portraits bring forth the many costumes and customs, from the elaborate feathered Katapua war caps to the Hudoq masked dance and the Iban Dayak tattoo which is a strong part of the tradition and religion.

“Photography for me has been a journey of discovery, a passage to the soul of current realities”, shares Sensey, who has published a photography book on Papua’s Dani tribe and most recently a collection of his many years of capturing Bali. The exhibition will be on display until the end of July 2024.

