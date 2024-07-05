Renowned Bali-born beauty product manufacturing company, Sensatia Botanicals, has unveiled its latest store in Sanur’s newly-opened shopping mall, ICON BALI. The debut of this latest store marks a significant milestone for Sensatia Botanicals, introducing customers to a distinctive design concept from its preceding stores through a combination of natural elements and intricate artistic details.

Drawing inspiration from Bali’s unparalleled natural beauty, rich history, artistic and cultural heritage, which has made the island a beloved tourist destination, the new store boasts a slightly different ambience designed to provide customers with a unique shopping experience. The new store enjoys a 66 sqm space, where customers will be welcomed with interiors adorned with wooden carvings and soothing décor.

Notable for its vast collection of skincare products, the local brand offers the likes of facial cleanser and moisturiser, body wash, shampoo, lip balm, deodorant, and products specifically formulated for pregnant women and children. Committed to using natural and eco-friendly ingredients, every product is designed with utmost attention to provide maximum benefits.

With 16 existing stores in Bali and many more across Jakarta, West Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, South Sulawesi, North Sumatra, West Nusa Tenggara, and Kuala Lumpur, this new store at ICON BALI aims to become a top destination for those seeking natural and premium skincare products.

Sensatia Botanicals products can be found through their website, various e-commerce platforms, and the nearest official stores.

sensatia.com