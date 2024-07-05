Music lovers and party-goers will have an exciting event to look forward to as W Bali – Seminyak is set to host a brand-new live electronic music series from W Hotels – W PRESENTS – a global music series that will showcase an eclectic collective of emerging and established artists, each embodying the brand’s quintessential sonic identity.

Under the visionary leadership of Global Music Director, LP Giobbi, this fresh concept is envisioned to put W Hotels at the forefront as the ultimate destination for exceptional musical experiences. W PRESENTS strives to be a beacon for music and entertainment enthusiasts, providing a platform where talent and creativity collide. Designed to celebrate and amplify the voices of artists who resonate with W Hotels’ unique soundscape, the series aims to create unforgettable moments for guests and music connoisseurs worldwide.

The iconic setting of Woobar at W Bali – Seminyak will be the venue for the first-ever W PRESENTS series, on Sunday, 14 July 2024, from 4pm onwards. The inaugural event will see the captivating talents of JOPLYN, a 21-year-old musical prodigy from Berlin, Germany. A multifaceted songwriter, vocalist, and producer/live act, JOPLYN is renowned for her distinct melodic house and techno music, her unique sound grabbing the attention of several household names in electronic music.

The event will feature W Bali’s signature cocktails and various indulgent food stations. Purchase your tickets HERE , priced at IDR 200,000 per person, including a welcome cocktail or book the exclusive VIP table packages.

For more information or reservations, please email bf.bali@whotels.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

bf.bali@whotels.com

woobarbali.com

megatix.co.id/events/w-presents-joplyn

