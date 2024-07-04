Set alongside Batu Bolong Beach, Dolan Restaurant & Park is Canggu’s latest place to dine and play. This cosy new venue, designed as a social venue to eat and kick back, welcomes diners into its expansive garden space, complete with a playground and open area for children.

Opened by Hotel Tugu Bali, the classic and artistic resort found adjacent, Dolan Restaurant & Park fills a need in the Canggu area with its welcoming ‘back garden’ atmosphere, great for families, a breath of fresh air from the usual beach clubs and hip bars. The restaurant’s name perfectly captures the mood this venue was made for, a Balinese term meaning ‘to play, chill and hang out’.

Dolan features 1,700m2 of extensive gardens with swings, a spider climbing tower, slides, and fish ponds, designed specially to encourage outdoor play and socialisation under the warm Bali sun, but with good areas of shade as well. It provides a great alternative to the beach and sandcastles for families on holiday. Dolan hopes to foster a sense of community among their guests, be it parents bringing their children for safe play as they enjoy a coffee, or adults after a cosy evening drink with friends in a casual, family-style setting. Pets are welcome too, of course!

Beyond the gardens and the playground, Dolan Restaurant & Park’s menu is enticing all on its own. A farm-style brunch menu is available until 3pm, featuring morning delights from Smoked Salmon & Soft Scrambled Eggs to Dolan Cinnamon Roll Fluffy Pancakes and refreshing smoothie bowls. From 11.30am, the all-day menu opens an array of options, including fresh salads, sharing platters and comfort favourites like Farmhouse Royal Cheeseburger, Seaside Fish & Chips or Eggplant Parmigiana. More speciality items include the wood-fired oven pizzas and dishes on the grill, be it Australian Wagyu Striploin MB5 or an Asian-Style Catch of the Day. Of course, vegan options are available, as well as a Kids’ Menu.

Open from 7.30am to 11pm, the drinks offerings reflect the opening hours with smoothies, cold-pressed juices and artisanal Kawisari coffee to start the day, to a wide range of signature and classic cocktails, craft beers and an international wine selection available by glass and bottle. Don’t miss their Sundown Sizzle barbecue on Saturdays, and other great daily promotions.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 878 6320 1532 or visit their official Instagram page.

Dolan Restaurant & Park

Jl. Pura Dalem No. 1 Canggu

+62 878 6320 1532

dolancanggu@gmail.com

@dolancanggu