A new multi-course sharing menu graces The Long Table at John Hardy Seminyak, showcasing a spread of lesser-known Indonesian delicacies. Chef Tomy Saputra once again offers a culinary exploration of the archipelago’s indigenous and traditional recipes, inviting guests to experience a flavourful dining journey overlooking the gallery’s stunning lawn.

The John Hardy Boutique and Gallery at Seminyak transcends the traditional jewellery store, an oasis where visitors can appreciate local artisanship and traditional creation in a variety of ways. From rolling exhibitions highlighting local artists and creators, to herbal remedies at The Jamu Bar and vibrant performances backdropped by the gallery’s majestic temple, it is a place where arts, creation and heritage are all celebrated.

Aside from the exquisite jewellery of John Hardy on display, the boutique’s other main draw is its superb food and beverage offerings. Head Chef Tomy Saputra brings some of the most exotic traditional regional dishes to the fore, and The Long Table is where this is best experience.

Inspired by the Long Table tradition at John Hardy workshop and Kapal Bamboo Boutique in Mambal , where the entire family of artisans and colleagues dine on a home-cooked lunch together, at Seminyak this is reinterpreted as a contemporary dining experience that showcases Indonesia’s culinary heritage.

Always evolving, the sharing-style menu reflects Chef Tomy’s newest discoveries and explorations. This latest menu spotlights Chef’s close ties with the local fishing and farming community and plays with seasonal produce and the freshest catch of the day.

New dishes include Grilled Sumatran Fillet of Beef, marinated in tamarind and fermented soy; a seafood dish built around the ‘catch of the day’ sourced from small-scale fishermen; and Tum, a traditional vegetable dish wrapped in banana leaf and grilled.

Chef Tomy introduces a lesser-known dish from the village of Canggu, ‘Jukut Kelor Mesanten’, made using coconut broth, cream and moringa leaves boiled inside a young coconut. Adding another layer of locality to the experience, the rice uses special heritage rice from Jatiluwih, cooked with kaffir lime leaves and coconut milk. As the dishes are served, Chef Tomy himself shares the stories behind the ingredients and inspiration of the presented flavours.

“We are creating something new and relevant born from traditional roots and local knowledge. As a Chef, I believe that memories are one of the most powerful ingredients in creating recipes. On this menu, I incorporate my Sumatran-Chinese heritage and my experience growing up in Jakarta by using ingredients or flavor pairings that brought me joy growing up”, shares Chef Tomy.

As a set-meal experience, every Long Table meal begins with amuse-bouche, small bites that vary according to the freshest ingredients. A refreshing welcome drink of ‘holy water’, a refreshing blend of local flowers and herbs is served, before a moreish spread of kerupuk (local rice and tempeh crackers) served with sambals and pickled vegetables. After the hearty spread of main dishes, diners can cleanse their palate with the traditional ‘Es Campur’, or shaved ice, served table side with an array of bite-sized sweets, tea and coffee.

The Long Table menu is now available until 9pm, opening this flavourful experience to a dinner crowd. John Hardy Seminyak can accommodate groups between 2 to 40 guests, with bookings required 24-hours in advance.

For walk-in guests, the John Hardy Legends menu serves a la carte dishes, offering a delicious glimpse into traditional dishes served in Balinese homes for generations. This is best enjoyed with an eclectic drink menu based on the herbal tradition of Jamu, a celebration of wellness which guests can order with or without alcohol.

The Long Table Menu is priced at IDR 495,000++ per person. Open daily from 11am to 9pm. For reservations: +62 3619344244 or WhatsApp at +6281138118004.

John Hardy Boutique and Gallery, Seminyak

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Kerobokan, Seminyak

@johnhardybali

johnhardy.com