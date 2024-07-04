Relax and Reconnect with a Family Escapade at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after family-friendly accommodations in Bali. The five-star resort has prepared a special Family Escapade package brimming with togetherness, adventure and relaxation.

Providing many exciting activities for both children and adults, from beachfront fun and thrilling watersports to cultural explorations and revitalising spa experiences, rest assured there’s something for everyone. With its expansive accommodations, exquisitely diverse dining destinations, and signature warm Balinese hospitality, the resort raises the bar for a family holiday like no other.

Guests can immerse in a holistic haven curated by seasoned expert Dr. Jitendra Pokhriyal with yoga, meditation, ayurveda and naturopathy sessions; enjoy treatments at Heavenly Spa by Westin including body scrubs and couples’ massages; mini-manicures, hair braiding and special holiday treatments with the Westin Kids Spa; the new golf simulator with cutting-edge technology; the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio; and enjoying the fresh and saltwater swimming pools and children’s pool open from 7am to 7pm daily.

The Westin Family Kids Club is curated to enrich and enhance the well-being of young guests through exploration and discovery. Each aspect of the Westin Family, from the kids’ Travel Journals to the Local Activity Guide, is designed to engage, inspire and celebrate the young travellers and their families.

The Family Escapade offer includes daily breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children below 6 years old, a daily resort credit of IDR 600,000, and complimentary kids’ amenities. Reserve the special offer using promotional code ZX0 through their website .

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 771 906 or email Reservation.00035@westin.com

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua 80363, Bali

+62 361 771 906

Reservation.00035@westin.com

@WestinBali

westinnusaduabali.com