Encompassing an impressive 90-hectare grounds of lush jungles, fertile gardens, and spectacular coastline, AYANA Bali’s expansive integrated resort provides the ideal destination for nature-inspired day camps in collaboration with leading childhood educators.

Following last year’s successful launch of Southeast Asia’s pioneering “destination camp” for children within a resort, AYANA Bali has introduced its enhanced nature-inspired children’s programmes running throughout the mid-year school holidays and beyond. AYANA Bali extends its partnership with two global leaders in holistic childhood education, Guidepost Montessori and Green Camp Bali, to offer engaging and immersive streamlined programmes.

Guidepost at AYANA Adventure Camp

Guidepost Montessori is a notable global network of schools which serves children from infancy through adolescence with a mission to guide, empower, and foster curiosity, independence, and academic excellence in younger children. Designed to enable children aged 2½ to 6 years old to flourish, Guidepost Montessori AYANA Bali, the world’s first destination school, merges Montessori philosophy with the island’s natural beauty and cultural abundance.

Offering a comprehensive and immersive educational environment for children to explore and learn across a 2-day or 4-day, Guidepost at AYANA Adventure Camp is available year-round. Led by experienced Montessori professionals within an enriching bilingual environment of English and Mandarin Chinese, the programme optimises AYANA Bali’s unique expanse and features, from the discovering marine life on the white sands of Kubu Beach and seeing traditional and contemporary Balinese arts at Saka Museum to exploring the growth cycle of plants at AYANA Farm , each location presents a secure and inspiring space for immersive learning.

The Adventure Camp is available from Tuesday to Friday, from 8.30am to 1pm. For long-term Bali residents and guests of AYANA, Guidepost Montessori offers a year-round Children’s House academic programme with half-day and full-day offers available.

Green Camp AYANA

For children aged 7-12 years old yearning for full-day adventures, AYANA Bali works with Green Camp Bali, one of the world’s greenest and purpose-driven camp experiences, to present Green Camp AYANA.

Available from Tuesday to Saturday, from 18 June to 31 August 2024, the Green Camp AYANA’s mission is to transport children from their daily routines to the wonders and wisdom that exist within and around them. Curated by seasoned facilitators, the eclectic activities will develop life skills, boost sustainability awareness, and empower them to mindfully engage with themselves, others, and the environment, from exploring the organic richness of AYANA Farm to kayaking through mangrove forests.

For more information:

+62 361 702 222

reservation@ayanaresort.com

Guidepost Montessori AYANA Bali: ayana.com/bali/guidepostayana

Green Camp AYANA: ayana.com/bali/greencampayana