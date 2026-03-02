TUI BLUE Berawa Introduces Exclusive Stay Packages and Benefits

Located within the Luc Lifestyle Complex, TUI BLUE Berawa Hotel & Villas enhances its guest experience with exclusive added-value benefits and newly curated stay packages designed for couples and families seeking unforgettable moments in Bali.

Among the enticing perks for guests is direct access to the island’s second-largest Starbucks, recently opened within the lifestyle complex. Reflecting the hotel’s commitment to blending lifestyle partnerships with everyday indulgence, guests staying in all room categories and villas are entitled to two complimentary Tall-sized Starbucks beverages of their choice.

Additionally, the TUI BLUE Berawa has introduced two signature stay experiences that emphasise emotional connection, personalisation, and togetherness. The Berawa Bliss Honeymoon or Couple Package offers a romantic getaway for couples seeking an intimate and thoughtfully curated stay, priced at IDR 21,000,000 per couple. The package includes a three-night stay in a Two-Bedroom Villa Boutique, with daily breakfast for two.

The BLUE Family Escape Package is a family-focused retreat designed to create joyful moments for guests of all ages. Combining relaxation with engaging activities and meaningful shared experiences, the package is priced at IDR 28,650,000 per family for a three-night stay in a Three-Bedroom Villa Grande for up to six guests, inclusive of daily breakfast for all guests. Both packages are available for bookings until 20 December 2026.

Guests can enjoy a range of complimentary luxury privileges, including in-room Starbucks, the RR Chocolate Pick & Mix experience, floating breakfast, private dining, DIY breakfast, private butler service, airport drop-off, late-riser à la carte breakfast, cocktails at the Friday Sundown Ritual, wellness experiences, and access to and assistance with bookings at nearby lifestyle destination partners.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3704 717 or visit tuiblueberawa.com



