Best Nyepi Packages 2026: Hotel Staycations & Deals (All Areas of Bali)

Whilst local Balinese Hindus stay home to follow their religious rites and obligations, other residents find this time perfect for a welcome staycation, with hotels and resorts offerings special Nyepi packages during this period.

If you’re looking to ‘escape the silence’ this Nyepi 2026, we’ve put together a list of the best Nyepi Hotel Packages from all around the island. With Nyepi itself happening on Thursday, 19 March 2026 (from 5:59 AM to 6 AM on 20 March 2026).

Nyepi Packages 2026 will typically run for 3 days and 2 nights.

Nyepi Package in Kuta & Legian

Of course, already quiet compared to their usual self, Kuta and Legian will enjoy the peace and tranquillity of Nyepi, with its spanning beaches creating a serene experience for a Nyepi staycation in the area.

Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express Baruna Bali

Nestled on a quiet coastline in South Kuta, the beachfront Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali and Holiday Inn Express Baruna Bali boast a serene haven ideal for those seeking a peaceful getaway this Nyepi in Bali.

They’ve launched the Silent Bliss Nyepi package, an exclusive full board package carefully curated to give guests the unique opportunity to witness and participate in one of Bali’s most sacred traditions in a comfortable accommodation at the two properties, available for stays between 15 and 20 March 2026. On 18 March, guests can witness the vibrant Ogoh-ogoh parade in surrounding villages, while on Nyepi Day itself, guests can go stargazing and marvel at the stunning night sky in its full glory.

At Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali, the package includes daily breakfast for 2 persons, a special one-time lunch and dinner on Nyepi Day, complimentary return airport transfers, and access to all resort facilities, including swimming pools, fitness centre, Rascals Kids Club, and beachfront area. The Kids Stay & Eat Free programme offers children aged 12 or under a free stay using existing room bedding and a complimentary breakfast.

At Holiday Inn Express Baruna Bali, the package includes daily breakfast for 2 persons throughout their stay and a special one-time lunch and dinner on Nyepi Day. Children 5 years old and under can enjoy complimentary dining, while children aged 6-12 years old get 50% off on meals. Guests can also enjoy return airport transfers and access to hotel facilities.

Both properties will offer indoor activities respectful of Nyepi traditions, with comfortable spaces for reflection and relaxation. The package requires a minimum two-night stay over Nyepi Day, with bookings made at least three days before arrival. Guaranteed special deal prices for direct bookings through their reservation team.

Book Now: +62 811 3811 8880 | [email protected] | Book Online

Nyepi Packages in Seminyak

Embrace the profound serenity of Nyepi along the golden shorelines of Seminyak, where style, comfort, and privacy come together for the ultimate beachfront retreat.

W Bali – Seminyak

Retreat into a silent escape at W Bali – Seminyak as it presents the “Soundless Stay” Nyepi package, inviting guests to pause, reset, and immerse themselves in rare stillness that falls upon the island once a year.

Carefully designed for modern travellers seeking serenity without compromising style and comfort, this exclusive retreat combines refined luxury with the profound tranquillity of Nyepi. Starting from IDR 5,500,000++ per room per night with a minimum two-night stay, the Soundless Stay experience elevates each moment from arrival to departure. The package includes daily breakfast, an IDR 750,000 resort credit per room, and daily indulgences across the resort’s signature experiences. Guests can enjoy flexible early arrival from 12 PM and late departure until 3 PM, complemented by 20% savings on AWAY Spa treatments.

Guests can also enjoy a complimentary room upgrade to an Oasis One-Bedroom Pool Villa (subject to availability), enhancing their stay with an extra touch of privacy and space to fully embrace the calming atmosphere of Nyepi.

Book Now: +62 361 3000 106 | [email protected] | Book Online

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Nestled on the vibrant Seminyak beachfront, in a village that perfectly encapsulates the ancient and modern zeitgeist of Bali in all its vibrancy, energy and unique traditions, experience a relaxing and rejuvenating Nyepi escape at the five-star Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach.

Comfortably resting on an expansive 4.7 hectares of lush, landscaped grounds, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has prepared a fantastic Nyepi package. The Seminyak Serenity package presents tailored room offers for a stay period from 18-20 March 2026, inclusive of daily breakfast for two and curated Nyepi resort experiences.

Featuring a collection of eclectic dining destinations, the award-winning Sava Spa, curated resort activities and impeccable services, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach invites you to tuck into one of the 289 rooms, suites and villas for your Nyepi getaway in a tranquil oasis.

On Nyepi Day, complete your magical Day of Silence with a special dinner buffet at Makase Restaurant from 6pm to 10.30pm. The Savory in Serenity dinner is priced at IDR 800,000++ per person. Participate in various Nyepi activities offered, including Ogoh-Ogoh Painting and Parade, Brata Yoga & Kumbhaka Pranayama, Sound Healing & Relaxation, Kids Station, Garden Games, and Barefoot Taichi. For wellness, Sava Spa offers the Inner Renewal package, a mindful 60-minute massage and a 30-minute selection of self-care rituals, priced at IDR 1,000,000++ per person or IDR 1,850,000++ per couple.

Book Now: +62 812 3819 9200 | [email protected] | Book Online

Nyepi Packages in Canggu

For those looking to spend Nyepi in Canggu, fabulous resorts in the area present their 2026 Nyepi Hotel Packages, promising a peaceful beachfront atmosphere and family-friendly experiences.

Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu

Spend the day of silence in one of Canggu’s newest resort destinations. Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu presents their 2026 Nyepi package, ‘Symphony of Silence’, which includes family-friendly inclusions, wellness activities and dining experiences.

Situated on Jl. Batu Bolong, Canggu, the expansive Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu presents a contemporary, design-forward stay, promising modern comfort, complemented by a 24/7 fitness centre, dedicated Kids Club and beautiful ocean views from their rooftop infinity pool. As such, the resort is set to be a comforting retreat during Bali’s day of silence.

The “Symphony of Silence” Nyepi hotel package is available from 18 to 20 March 2026, and includes a two-night stay with Best Breakfast Ever for two, and one-time Nyepi Buffet Dinner for two – what’s more, the Kids Stay & Eat Free benefit will make it an ideal getaway for young families. The resort presents a curated selection of wellness activities during this period as well, including Hydro Yoga, Flow Yoga, Qi Gong, to name a few.

Prices start from IDR 3,554,180++ per night. Kids below 12 years old stay and dine for free when sharing with parents (up to 2 children, dining from the Kids’ Menu).

Book now: +62 811 3830 8800 (WA) | [email protected] | Book Online

Nyepi Packages in Sanur

Head to Sanur for that classic Bali feeling this Nyepi, where your surroundings still feel like Bali years ago, and time stands still. Perfect for some quiet rejuvenation.

InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

Spend this Nyepi in Bali enveloped in profound serenity, where a rejuvenating retreat awaits at InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort. Inspired by traditional Indonesian design, the resort combines grandeur with authentic Balinese hospitality.

Each of the resort’s suites and villas provides ample space, privacy, and comfort – providing the perfect setting to reconnect and spend meaningful moments with loved ones. Whatever the dwelling, elegance and comfort are combined with precision to give pleasure to all the senses. Guests staying in the villas can enjoy exclusive privileges, including welcome amenities, daily two-hour free-flow cocktails and canapés, and 20% savings on spa treatments.

There is always something to discover at InterContinental® Bali Sanur Resort. To complement the special Nyepi package, guests can experience a curated selection of activities for adults and children, such as Morning Yoga at Layang Layang Garden, canang making and towel art making at Nyala Beach Club, and various fun games provided at Layang Layang Terrace.

The Silent Day Nyepi packages start from IDR 8,715,000 nett for a two-night stay at the Junior Suite Garden View, or IDR 12,780,000 nett for a two-night stay at the One-Bedroom Pool Villa, for stays from 18 to 20 March 2026. The package includes a daily buffet breakfast and a one-time buffet dinner for two persons on Nyepi Day, complimentary Wi-Fi, resort activities, access to the Kids Club, and the fitness centre.

Book Now: +62 811 3800 6092 | [email protected] | Book Online

Andaz Bali

Spend the Day of Silence immersed in a resort modelled around a Balinese village. Andaz Bali offers a modern interpretation of the traditional village, with its communal gathering spaces, pathways and vernacularly-inspired design. Guests are invited to embrace the resort’s cultural backdrop throughout the Nyepi, complete with its breezy, Sanur beachfront locale.

The Nyepi experience at Andaz Bali begins on 18 March 2026, where guests have the opportunity to witness the Ogoh-Ogoh parade on the eve of Nyepi. Starting at sister property, Hyatt Regency Bali, this cultural procession will make its way down the main road outside of both resorts, towards Andaz Bali, before it returns to Hyatt Regency Bali. Guests are thus offered a glimpse of the season’s festivities.

As the Day of Silence descends across Bali on 19 March 2026, guests staying at Andaz Bali can take full advantage of the resort’s verdant grounds, complete with its many facilities, from the 24-hour fitness centre, Kemu Mai Kids Club, Teruna Teruni teen’s programme and luxurious Shankha Spa. Of course dining is a major focus at Andaz Bali, where during Nyepi guests will be directed to Fisherman’s Club for lunch, enjoying an à la carte menu with a beachfront setting; and in the evening, the Village Square will host a special Nyepi Buffet Dinner (5pm to 9pm), priced at IDR 690,000++ per person (children aged 6 to 9 years old may dine at half price at IDR 345,000++ per child.)

With its artisan-crafted rooms, suites and villas, Andaz Bali entices guests with a tranquil Nyepi experience, enclosed within the expansive, leafy spaces and peaceful corners of the resort grounds.

Book Now: +62 361 3201234 | [email protected] | andazbali.com

The Meru Sanur

Experience the profound tranquillity of Bali’s Day of Silence on the quiet shores of Sanur, where The Meru Sanur invites you to a peaceful seclusion and serene wellness experiences with their Sekala & Niskala Escape.

Embrace the moment of stillness, self-discovery, and cultural reverence this Nyepi in Bali, where the resort’s Sekala & Niskala Escape offers an immersive retreat that balances physical and spiritual well-being, allowing guests to embrace both the seen (sekala) and unseen (niskala) aspects of balance and harmony through curated wellness and activities programmes for rejuvenation and self-discovery.

On Nyepi Eve (18 March), Pengerupukan Day brings vibrant energy, colour, and cultural expression in a symbolic cleansing before Nyepi. Guests can join the Ogoh-Ogoh Parade starting from 5pm onwards. On Nyepi Day (19 March), breakfast is served at Arunika Restaurant from 6.30 to 10.30am, lunch will be available at both Arunika and roso from 12pm to 5pm, while dinner will be served at Bali Beach Convention Center from 6pm to 10pm.

Guests can participate in Silent Day activities including Sunrise Silent Meditation (6am to 7am), Mindful Herbal Infusion (9am to 10am), Beautiful Bahasa & Lontar Engrave (11am to 12pm), Incense & Canang Sari Making (3pm to 4pm), and Sunset Meditation & Sound Healing (5pm to 6pm). Meanwhile, the little guests can enjoy various activities such as Kids Fun yoga, Pottery Painting, Canang Sari Offering, Balinese Folklore Storytelling, and Wayang Making.

Retreat into a transformative Nyepi experience at The Meru Sanur with the Sekala & Niskala Escape, starting from IDR 10,953,000 nett for a two-night stay, including dinner experience on 19 March 2026 for 2 persons. The booking period is immediately until 18 March 2026 for a stay period from 18-20 March 2026.

Book Now: +62 361 201 2000 | [email protected] | Book Online

Nyepi Packages in Jimbaran

Escape to the Jimbaran hillside with enchanting views overlooking Jimbaran Bay this Nyepi, where the serene ambience makes for the perfect getaway in complete silence.

InterContinental Bali Resort

Embark on a transformative journey with InterContinental Bali Resort’s exclusive Seaside Serenity package from 18-20 March 2026. At this five-star resort, where island design and tropical gardens intertwine, spending Nyepi at InterContinental Bali Resort is more than just a stay. The resort has prepared numerous experiences for those staying with them during the day of silence.

Designed to help you reconnect with your inner well-being, the Seaside Serenity package starts from IDR 3,800,000 nett for two nights (18-20 March). Enjoy the perks of a daily breakfast for two adults and 1 child under 6; daily dinner for two adults on 18 March (two-course a la carte) and 19 March (buffet style), access to five distinctive themed pools, access to Planet Trekkers Children Club for little ones, and access to curated wellness and cultural experiences.

The resort welcomes guests to join the captivating Ogoh-ogoh Parade on the eve of Nyepi from 5pm to 6pm. Wellness and cultural programmes are made available on Nyepi day, including morning yoga, a Qi Gong session, sound healing, and a cultural workshop. Find out more about InterContinental Bali Resort’s special Nyepi 2026 Package.

Book Now: +62 812 3851 382 | [email protected] | Book Online

AYANA Bali

Through their special Nyepi experience, AYANA Bali invites guests to immerse themselves in the meditative power of Bali’s Day of Silence, a day that encourages renewal and rejuvenation, whilst deepening their understanding of Balinese culture through curated programmes from 18-20 March 2026.

As the island gears up for Nyepi, AYANA Bali celebrates Pengerupukan Day (18 March) with its signature Ogoh-Ogoh Parade. Guests are invited to witness the parade featuring two larger-than-life effigies: Giri Murka and Danu Murti, reflecting the eternal harmony between destruction and renewal in nature. This is followed by the Magical Megobog and Cultural Dinner at Kampoeng Bali.

During Nyepi (19 March), guests can experience a full day of silence with activities including sunrise yoga, aqua pilates, qi gong, sound healing therapy, group sound bathing, and guided meditation. Family-friendly activities offered include a guided morning walk, interactive sessions at AYAMA Farm, and a dedicated children’s programme at RIMBA Kids’ Playground. Guests can also enjoy the stargazing experience at night. Guests seeking an in-depth understanding of Bali’s spiritual traditions can visit the resort’s cultural SAKA Museum, where they will host special events during Nyepi, including an in-depth talk with Marlowe Bandem and a special guided tour by Museum Director, Dr. Judith E. Bosnak.

The two-night Nyepi package rates start from IDR 6,464,000++ per room, daily breakfast for 2 guests, one-time two-course lunch for 2 guests, one-time dinner for 2 guests, 20% discount on Kampoeng Bali Dinner, 50% discount on Thalassotherapy Pool Dinner, 20% discount on spa treatments and F&B menus, and complimentary Nyepi activities.

Book Now: WhatsApp | [email protected] | Book Online

Nyepi Packages in Uluwatu

Experiencing Nyepi on the imposing limestone cliffs of Uluwatu is an experience you shouldn’t miss out on, where luxurious clifftop resorts in the area offer ultimate comfort, luxury and million-dollar views of the sky and the sea, a picture-perfect setting for your Nyepi escape.

Bvlgari Resort Bali

Perched on the secluded clifftops of Pecatu, the refined Bvlgari Resort Bali promises a Nyepi escape full of peace and privacy, complete with moments of reflection, celestial observation and holistic renewal.

Enticing guests to experience a taste of quiet luxury, the resort presents an exclusive 2026 Nyepi offer with a minimum of two-night stay, valid from 18 to 22 March 2026. During their stay period, guests will enjoy round-the-clock breakfast with cocktails at Sangkar Restaurant, or in-villa; one four-course mindful lunch or dinner (vegan and non-vegan selections), early check-in and late check-out, plus unlimited pressing and laundry services.

Elevating this special Nyepi stay, Bvlgari Resort Bali takes full advantage of their open clifftop locale, inviting guests to navigate the skies during the day and night. At La Terrazza, a guided Solar Observation experience will unfold, tracking the movement of the sun; then as darkness falls, Stargazing under the brilliant night sky takes over. Wellness experiences are in abundance, starting with Sunrise Yoga, afternoon sound healing and gong meditation, as well as Tai Chi for inhouse guests. Not to be missed is the specially-prepared Mindful Nyepi Menu at Sangkar Restaurant, with Balinese-inspired dishes.

Book Now: +62 361 847 1000 | [email protected] | bulgarihotels.com/bali

Nyepi Packages in Nusa Dua

Nyepi in Nusa Dua is sure to be a relaxing experience: large, luxurious resorts to take care of your every need. Kids’ facilities and plenty of places to eat within their compounds, the 2026 Nyepi packages from hotels in Nusa Dua will make sure your day of silence experience is never boring.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

This Nyepi, guests are invited to fully embrace Bali’s day of silence at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, as the resort presents a Nyepi Wellness Retreat – ‘MAUNA: The Art of Silence.’

From 18 to 20 March 2026, the three-day programme bridges cultural, culinary and wellness sessions designed to be a journey of self-discovery and mindfulness. From arrival to departure, guests are guided through activities that target specific transformative pillars: Mindfulness, Exercise, Nutrition and Sleep.

The wellness activities include: a Balinese purification and a Fire Ceremony, Mauna Meditation session, Sleep Seminar and Sleep Meditation, Deep Sleep & Tension Release Massage Treatment, ‘Spirit of Renewal’ signature yoga session, and wellness-focused dining programmes. Meaning ‘silence’ in Sanskrit, MAUNA immerses guests into the true meaning of Nyepi, guiding them through the reflection and introspection reserved for the first day of the Saka new year. Explore the full programme booklet here.

‘MAUNA: The Art of Silence’ is available for guests staying at The Apurva Kempinski Bali during Nyepi. Priced at IDR 4,800,000++ per person (wellness activities only), or IDR 8,800,000++ per person (wellness and dining inclusions).

Book Now: +62 811 3821 5341 | [email protected] | Book Online

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Retreat to the pristine southern coastline where the opulent Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort invites guests to embark on a journey of quiet reflection and peaceful solitude during the Day of Silence.

The luxurious five-star resort prepared the ultimate escape with exclusive Nyepi packages to ensure guests enjoy a remarkable stay. Available for stays from 18-20 March 2026, the “Silent Escape” package offers accommodation starting from IDR 3,495,000 nett per night with a minimum two-night stay. The package includes daily breakfast, alongside a one-time lunch and dinner on Nyepi Day as part of the resort’s signature “Culinary Voyage” for two adults and one child under 12.

Available for dinner on Nyepi Day (19 March), indulge in the exquisite “Culinary Voyage” gourmet collaboration featuring the resort’s most renowned kitchens, including Chef Patrizia Battolu’s famed handmade pastas, Toya Beach Bar & Grill’s ocean-fresh seafood and signature grilled pork ribs, as well as Kwee Zeen’s vibrant and authentic Asian specialties, priced at IDR 725,000++ per person.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a curated holistic wellness programme designed to restore body and mind, including sunrise yoga and sunset sound bath meditation. Guests can also experience Le Devine Silence, a special 20% savings on all in-room massage treatments, allowing wellness to unfold in one’s own private sanctuary. A variety of recreational activities is also available, where participating guests stand a chance to win exclusive giveaway rewards.

Kids can also enjoy a dedicated Kids Club programme, including a joyful mini ogoh-ogoh parade on 18 March, followed by a full day of traditional Balinese activities on Nyepi Day, such as canang-making, basic Balinese dance and face painting.

Book Now: +62 811 3869 354 | [email protected] | sofitelbalinusadua.com

Grand Hyatt Bali

This defining beachfront resort in Nusa Dua brings together a series of experiences for guests staying during Bali’s Day of Silence. Grand Hyatt Bali introduces the ‘Sense of Silence,’ a curated journey evoking the five senses.

The Nyepi hotel programme features both cultural and wellness activities that invite guests to take full advantage of a full day in the resort grounds. On the day before Nyepi, adults and children can join Grand Hyatt Bali’s Ogoh-ogoh parade, with kids creating their very own mini effigies to carry around the grounds. On 18 and 19 March, the resort presents their ‘Sound of Silence Dinner’, a family-style feast immersed in the sounds of Bali (priced at IDR 895,000++ per person).

The resort will have a wealth of wellness experiences available during Nyepi dates, Sunrise Yoga session ‘Breathe in the Silence’ available to all hotel guests at 6.30am on Nyepi morning. The Lobby Gazebo will be host Tarot Reading ‘Clarity Within’ (priced at IDR 500,000++ per person), and in Negara Ballroom a 1.5-hour Sound Healing experience will be held on 18 & 19 March (priced at IDR 250,000++ per person). Finally, Grand Hyatt Bali’s famous Kriya Spa will feature a signature couple’s treatment, Ananda, during Nyepi (priced at IDR 2,850,000++ per couple).

The above programmes are available to guests staying at Grand Hyatt Bali, Nusa Dua, during Nyepi 2026.

Book Now: +62361 77 1234 (WA) | [email protected] | grandhyattbali.com

Nyepi Packages in Ubud

Already a centre of peace and tranquillity, Nyepi in Ubud is likely to have an extra serene atmosphere, welcoming you to soak in the culture and nature of Bali to its fullest.

Anantara Ubud Bali Resort Ubud

Tucked amidst the verdant Payangan highlands, Anantara Ubud Bali Resort honours Nyepi with a refined journey of cultural immersion, spiritual well-being, and thoughtful dining from 18 to 20 March 2026.

The resort has curated a special Nyepi package with the Half Board Journey. Starting from 6,260,000++ per room, the package includes daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner at Kirana, a welcome drink with Balinese blessing ritual, and memorable welcome and departure gifts.

To complement the stay experience, the activities have been designed in respectful observance of this significant moment in the Balinese calendar. On 18 March, guests are invited to join the Ogoh-Ogoh Parade Experience from 5.30 pm to 7pm. Guided by the resort’s Naturalist, the sacred eve starts with an immersive journey through Puhu Village to witness the parade.

On 19 March, the resort adopts the quiet and contemplative stillness of Nyepi into its activities, including Vajra Gita Meditation at the Yoga Hall (7am to 7.45am) and Evening Meditation Under the Nyepi Sky at the Lobby Garden (7pm to 7.45pm). On 20 March, mark the first morning of the Saka New Year with a sacred purification ceremony led by a local priest at the resort temple from 7.30am to 8.30am. Guests are encouraged to cleanse mind and spirit, release the past and step forward in a renewed chapter.

The resort’s all-day dining Kirana restaurant also offers the Royal Rijsttafel, showcasing the diverse and rich flavours of Indonesian cuisine. The promotion is available from 18 to 20 March 2026, from 12pm to 9pm, and is priced at IDR 999,000++ per person (50% off for children aged 4-11).

Book Now: +62 361 2017 888 | @anantaraubudbali | Book Online

OUT OF TOWN

AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach

Those wanting to escape the island during the holiday period can head to AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach, offering an iconic nature retreat during the Nyepi and Lebaran long weekend. The resort presents a special Nyepi package with Serene Nyepi in Labuan Bajo, a two-night escape curated for families and couples seeking a meaningful pause.

A highlight of the Nyepi experience is a full-day shared island-hopping adventure, bringing guests to Padar Island’s panoramic viewpoints, snorkelling sites with abundant marine life, including majestic manta rays at Manta Point, and the region’s iconic pink sand beach, before encountering Komodo dragons in their habitat.

Design with families in mind, AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach combines adventure-led exploration with the ease of a full-service resort. In addition to the island-hopping activity, guests can also enjoy marine-focused experiences, including educational sessions on local ecosystems and hands-on coral planting programmes. For active fun, the resort offers designated snorkelling areas along calm coastal waters, alongside non-motorised activities such as kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. On land, guests can go on guided nature walks and light hiking routes, while private island retreats and picnic-style experiences offer a great alternative for those looking to escape the crowd.

The Serene Nyepi in Labuan Bajo package is available with a minimum two-night stay from 18 to 20 March 2026, and rates start from IDR 12,384,000++ per room. The package includes a daily gourmet breakfast for two guests, a one-time full-day island-hopping tour, dining and spa savings, complimentary non-motorised water activities for suite stays, and shared round-trip airport transfers.

Book Now: +62 385 244 1000 | [email protected] | Book Online