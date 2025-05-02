Exciting news comes from Atlas Pearls as they reopen their North Bali showroom, welcoming guests to a newly refurbished space that offers a fresh look and immersive way to experience the artistry behind eco-farming South Sea pearls.

To commemorate the reopening, Atlas Pearls is expanding its renowned pearl farm tours, inviting guests to catch a rare glimpse into the intricate four-year journey of cultivating a single pearl. With over three decades of expertise, Atlas Pearls has established itself as a global leader in sustainable pearl farming, producing over 600,000 pearls annually for some of the world’s most prominent jewellery houses.

New Look, New Experiences

Beyond just a retail space, the redesigned showroom welcomes guests to deep dive into the fascinating world of pearl cultivation, combining education, discovery, and appreciation. To mark the reopening of the North Bali showroom, Atlas Pearls hosted an intimate cocktail soirée for VIPs and dignitaries, where they were fortunate to be the first guests to experience the stunning new boutique and partake in a guided tour of the pearl farming operations that also run on-site behind the showroom. The new showroom is officially open for visitors to browse, try, and purchase Atlas’ fine jewellery collections while learning about the sustainable farming operations.

The showroom’s reopening also coincides with the debut of the Lunaris Collection, a luminous new line inspired by moonlight over the Indonesian archipelago, home to Atlas’ eight pearl farms. Featuring Mother of Pearl and the iconic Atlas Frangipani motif, Lunaris combines timeless beauty with modern sophistication, available in 18ct yellow gold and sterling silver. Each piece encapsulates everyday luxury, connecting nature’s radiance with expert craftsmanship.

On top of its aesthetic appeal, the new showroom spotlights Atlas Pearls’ continued commitment to sustainability. Here, guests can explore displays detailing the brand’s ethical farming practices, which apply eco-conscious, non-extractive methods that help preserve marine biodiversity. This thoughtful approach to responsible luxury makes the showroom a must-visit for travellers, jewellery connoisseurs, and ethical fashion advocates.

Pearl Farm Tour Expansion

Complementing the showroom experience, guests can also book a guided tour of the pearl farm, allowing visitors to witness firsthand the delicate stages of pearl farming – from nurturing oysters and seeding to harvesting – guided by the expert hands of Atlas’ pearl farmers. The tour concludes with a private presentation, where guests can browse and try on the elegant jewellery collections, crafted with pearls sourced directly from Atlas’ farms.

Moreover, Atlas plans to expand its tour package with an on-water experience in the near future, taking guests out on boats to experience directly how the pearling process is connected with nature. While this on-water offering will be subject to availability and harvesting schedules, it is slated to launch soon for guests to pre-book.

The North Bali showroom’s reopening marks a bold new chapter for Atlas Pearls, one that transcends the jewellery case to unveil the story, skill, and sustainability behind one of nature’s rarest treasures.

The North Bali showroom is open daily from 8 AM to 5 PM. To book the pearl farm tour experience, click here!

To find out more about Atlas Pearls, their jewellery collection, and sustainability initiatives, visit Atlas Pearls website.

Atlas Pearls North Bali Showroom

Jalan Nelayan, Penyabangan, Buleleng

+62 812 387 7012

[email protected]

atlaspearlsjewellery.com