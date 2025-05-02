Beauty and skincare enthusiasts can experience luxurious new treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali, as it introduces the new Valmont spa products to its range of treatments, becoming the first resort spa in Bali to feature products from the renowned Swiss skincare brand.

As a brand with the first-patented Salmon DNA cellular cosmetics known for immediate and long-lasting anti-ageing treatments, guests are invited to experience the art of timeless beauty through Valmont’s exclusive anti-ageing skincare treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali.

Since 1985, Valmont has transformed luxury skincare, combining Swiss expertise with pioneering anti-ageing technology. By deeply understanding the skin’s DNA and RNA, Valmont Cosmetics helps uncover the skin’s inner radiance.

Enjoy the ultimate indulgence as Valmont offers distinctive and premier treatments that stand out from others – the signature “butterfly motion”, setting the tone for each rejuvenating treatment. This motion is complemented by the topmost luxurious and results-driven skincare from the range of its skincare collections.

The addition of Valmont to The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali’s luxurious spa treatments further enhances their commitment to delivering the highest level of comfort and genuine service. Featuring 14 treatment rooms, including 4 spa villas, immerse yourself in the transformative power of Valmont, set amidst the serene spa environment.

The Ritz-Carlton, Spa is open daily from 10 AM to 10 PM.

For more information, please contact +62 361 849 8988 (ext. 3599) or follow @ritzcarltonbali .

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Lot III, Sawangan, Nusa Dua

+62 361 849 8988 (ext. 3599)

@ritzcarltonbali

ritzcarltonbali.com