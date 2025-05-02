Step into a world of holistic wellness, luxury stays, and transformative journeys amidst stunning landscapes at Abisena Wellness Resort Ubud. Nestled in the serene embrace of Ubud, this wellness haven offers more than just a place to stay, it’s an invitation to pause, breathe, and reconnect.

Opened in mid-2024, this newest wellness destination has been thoughtfully designed with intention, intertwining Bali’s deep-rooted traditions with a modern approach to well-being. Guided by the ethos of “transforming the beauty of heritage”, the resort fosters an environment where clarity, presence, and renewal can thrive.

Embark on a life-changing wellness journey with the Mindful Lifestyle packages at Dirasha Wellness, where a transformative experience offers a glimpse into a balanced way of living, one that guests can fully embrace during their stay and seamlessly integrate into daily life.

Discover mindful practices, holistic well-being, and lasting harmony with the Margha Thanding package. These carefully curated three- and five-night stay packages blend movement, healing, and cultural connection.

The three-night package offers a gentle reset, featuring morning walks through the tranquil Keliki village, sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, grounding rituals, Usadha healing with Balinese healers, and traditional water purification ceremonies. These experiences cultivate awareness, presence, and a renewed sense of inner balance.

For a deeper experience, the five-night package builds on this foundation with additions such as a half-day nature tour, rejuvenation shot therapy, a Greenara therapeutic touch, and a VW picnic lunch amidst Bali’s breathtaking landscapes. This extended experience allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the rhythm of mindful living, engaging more deeply with Balinese traditions and synergistic healing practices.

Nourishment is vital to the wellness journey, where daily balanced meals are prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Here, wellness is not about restriction or discipline, it’s about discovering what it truly means to feel good. Whether through tension-relieving spa therapies, joyful Balinese dance-infused yoga, or meditative sessions that invite stillness, every element is designed to awaken a sense of harmony and renewal

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 386 6123 or email [email protected]

Abisena Wellness Resort Ubud

Jl. Raya Keliki No.123, Keliki, Tegallalang

+62 811 386 6123

[email protected]

abisenaubud.com