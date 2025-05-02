Distinguished for its simple sophistication, Dialoog Hotels has touched down in Bali with the opening of Dialoog Seminyak, marking its first property on the island.

Designed for modern travellers, the four-star resort hotel provides a trendy escape where guests can fully immerse themselves in the island life amidst Bali’s popular tourist destinations. Nestled along the golden Seminyak coastline, Dialoog Seminyak presents a laidback retreat enclosed by the neighbourhood’s sun-soaked beaches, beach club hotspots, eclectic shopping, nightlife and dining scene.

The hotel features 90 rooms, meticulously crafted to deliver a cosy and homey stay. Each room marries contemporary design with the natural warmth of wooden elements, embellished with local influences such as batik accents and antique ornaments that reflect Indonesian culture and artistic craftsmanship.

Starting from a spacious 44 sqm, the hotel’s accommodation features varied room options including 54 Studio Rooms, 22 two-storied Duplex Rooms, 7 two-bedroom Deluxe Rooms, and 7 three-bedroom Family Rooms. Bedecked with floor-to-ceiling windows, all rooms enjoy natural lighting and a private balcony, while selected rooms feature a private pool. Room amenities include an LCD cable TV, a rain shower, and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity.

At the centre of its dining experience is the semi-alfresco Casadia Restaurant & Bar. With views overlooking the pool, the venue serves comfort food ranging from authentic Indonesian specialties to modern international cuisine. The casual all-day experience transitions from leisurely breakfasts to a lively day club vibe in the afternoon and a cosy dinner and drinks in the evening.

Guests can revel in leisure and wellness facilities such as a swimming pool with a swim-up bar and a dedicated children’s area, a fitness and spa centre, and a retail courtyard featuring curated shops and dining outlets, including a bakery and gelato corner.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 373 949 or visit dialooghotels.com

Dialoog Seminyak

Jl. Lebak Sari No. 37-39, Kerobokan

+62 811 373 949

@diagloogseminyak

dialooghotels.com