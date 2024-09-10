Already one of Bali’s most legendary family destinations, Waterbom Bali continues to add new reasons for families to visit (and revisit) this tropical waterpark. The latest addition is an expanded kids and family area, featuring an epic new water playground set to be a main attraction for young visitors.

Having only last year launched the Oasis Gardens , the next phase for Waterbom Bali has been the development of a family-focused area totalling one hectare of new experiences, discovery and relaxation. Dubbed the Kids zone, it’s designed to be the go-to destination within the park for young ones to play freely, whilst providing spaces for parents and families to relax nearby, allowing them to keep an eye out in comfort.

Without a doubt, the piece de resistance of the new zone is the 15-metre-high water playground, essentially a bigger and better version of its previous iteration. This wet and wild wonderland boasts over 40 features, including five kids’ slides, climbing decks, interactive water blasters, jet sprays, bowls and seven viewing domes. Of course, the playground wouldn’t be complete without the now legendary dump bucket! Alongside these attractions, there will be additional slides, splash zones, and special play areas for toddlers, promising an unforgettable experience for kids of all ages.

Dine, Relax and Enjoy

Set to be a hub where families can really settle into for the day, a new chill-out area has been allocated near the playground. Expanding on Waterbom Bali’s lush and tropical environment, this is a verdant lawn space with plenty of shaded spots where families and parents can relax under the palms, all within viewing distance from where the kids play. There are brand new gazebos for the ultimate water park indulgence, as well as a group area for birthdays and gatherings.

Impossible to miss is the stunning eco-friendly bamboo restaurant, designed by renowned bamboo architects Ibuku and built by Bamboopure. This open-air, eco-friendly dining venue seats up to 120 people, featuring a range of different food stations and cuisines — perfect to refuel and refresh after a day playing under the sun! Incorporated into the new area will be a wide variety of upgraded facilities, including lockers, toilets, showers, changing rooms, and a mini first aid centre.

The Kids zone will be open at the start of September, with Phase 2 launching towards the end of 2024. Make sure to experience these new exciting additions for yourself!

Waterbom Bali

Jl. Kartika Plaza, Kuta

+62 361 755676

@waterbombali

waterbom-bali.com