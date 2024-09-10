Join a Transformative Boxing Retreat with World Champion Boxers at COMO Uma Canggu

Join a transformative six-day fitness retreat led by two world-class boxers, Darren Barker and Ryan Pickard. The ultimate Boxing Camp takes place this October at the coastal escape of COMO Uma Canggu where this intensive regime of training and rejuvenation will unfold.

The upcoming Boxing Camp is designed as the ultimate crash course into mastering the foundations of boxing, where participants will learn the sport’s fundamentals and diverse exercise modalities. Simultaneously developing overall fitness and self-defence skills, this immersive retreat is set to push attendees to their physical and mental boundaries, set to foster improved strength, speed, agility, hand-eye coordination, endurance, and power.

Leading these sessions are Ryan Pickard and Darren Barker. Ryan has represented and captained the England team, as an amateur boxer he has won multiple national titles and earned medals at the Junior World Championships and Youth Commonwealth. Darren’s illustrious career includes winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and the world middleweight title in 2013. Ryan and Darren are the co-founders of the 12X3 Boxing Club in London, one the city’s best where celebrities and athletes have with them both. Now they are set to bring their expertise to Bali.

The retreat, taking place from 22 to 27 October 2024, is full-board, providing a fully holistic experience which includes workouts, yoga, cardio, meditation, curated meals and of course luxury accommodation.

Each day begins with core exercises and meditation to set a positive mindset. Boxing sessions focus on footwork, defence techniques and authentic training at a local gym. Afternoons include diverse activities such as jogs along the beach, old-school circuit training, and technical boxing drills. Evenings are reserved for dinner and relaxation.

Nutrition plays a crucial role in the retreat, with participants refuelling with COMO Shambhala Cuisine. This nutritious and satisfying menu ensures that guests eat the right kinds of food to support their training. After intense training sessions, guests can unwind at the COMO Shambhala Retreat wellness centre, enjoying massages and treatments designed to soothe weary muscles. Otherwise, guests can retire to their elegant accommodations, boasting either ocean or lagoon pool views. The retreat’s schedule is designed to balance rigorous training with ample relaxation.

The final day of the retreat includes a closing ceremony on the beach, where participants can reflect on their achievements and set goals for the future. The serene and laid-back atmosphere of Canggu, combined with the structured fitness programme, ensures a transformative experience for all attendees.

The six-day Boxing Camp are inclusive of accommodation, full board meals and boxing camp activities. Priced at IDR 97,960,000 based on double or shared occupancy and from IDR 58,460,000 based on single occupancy. View the full itinerary and details here.

Book Now: res.uma.canggu@comohotels.com | +62 361 620 2218

Little Boxers Camp

For young ones hoping to develop new skills, COMO Uma Canggu is also hosting The Little Boxers Camp from 17 to 21 October 2024. Coached by Ryan Pickard and Darren Barker, these daily experiences develop new skills conquer challenges, learn discipline, and ignite a desire to live a healthier life through sport. New defence techniques, movements and skills will be picked up through the non-contact lessons, focused on the art of boxing.

For children, the Little Boxers Camp is priced at IDR 1,000,000 per child per day (prices are inclusive of government tax and service charge).

COMO Uma Canggu

Echo Beach, Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Canggu

+62 371 620 2228 | +62 811 3821 4845

comohotels.com/bali/umacanggu