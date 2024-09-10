Resting on the dramatic clifftops of Uluwatu, discover a unique gastronomic journey at Waatu, set within a rugged yet sophisticated dining destination where the flavours and aromas take centre stage with its flame-touched creations.

Graced with a mesmerising ocean vista, the aptly named Waatu, meaning stone, invites gourmands to its laidback eatery helmed by the distinguished award-winning Australian chef, James Viles, supported by long-time collaborator, Executive Chef Andy Photiou.

From the moment you enter the restaurant, you’ll be welcomed by its warm and cosy ambience, where the moody, dimly lit venue enhances the atmosphere of the venue and sets the tone for an intimate dining experience. Whether you’re coming in to dine, drink or both, the interiors boast a combination of white walls with contrasting grey stone tiles, complemented by wooden tables and intricate rattan chairs, offering plenty of seating to settle into.

At Waatu, fire plays a pivotal role in its culinary process, where inspiration stems from the spirit of Bali, embracing the concept of cooking smarter by utilising regeneratively harvested produce and combining indigenous cooking methods with thoughtful dining. Inspired by native ingredients spanning the Indonesian archipelago, Waatu focuses on the people and their connections, locality, and the freshest ingredients nature has to offer.

Waatu’s unique draw is its method of preparing all of its dishes without gas and electricity, relying entirely on coals to produce complex, layered flavours from the ingredients. This is where Executive Chef Andy comes in with his expertise in cooking over coals, taking this primitive cooking method to bring Waatu’s conceptual food and beverage to life.

The eclectic menu offers something for everyone, whether you’re visiting for a romantic dinner or enjoying a shared meal with a group of friends, the menu offers light bites, yakitori and sides to filling main courses from the wood-fired oven and indulgent desserts.

Kicking things off with the light bites and small plates, several must-tries from this section include the freshly baked Wood-Fired Flatbread best enjoyed with the exceptionally scrumptious Whipped Tuna Dip and Warm Hummus. Expect an explosion of flavours with the Yakitori selections, including the Umami Mushroom, Wagyu Beef, Prawn & Pork or try a variety with the Waatu Mixed Grilled Plate featuring an assortment of yakitori and best cuts.

Meanwhile, the main courses from the Wood-Fired Oven menu present guests with a mouthwatering selection of meats, from the juicy 300gr Stockyard Ribeye MB5 with Balinese long pepper gravy, and the succulent Pork Loin Chop with Sweet & sour plums and black vinegar to the delicious Octopus with potatoes, bell pepper yoghurt and crack salt, rest assured you’re cravings will be more than satisfied.

For those who enjoy surprises, they also offer the Waatu Feed Me option, a set menu curated with only the finest dishes on their menu. The menu presents dishes including the Wagyu Sando with truffled big mac sauce and Q onions, Folded Stracciatella with pistachio and flatbread, Trevally Crudo with coconut, pomelo and local lime, Chicken Thigh & Skin yakitori, Lamb Meatball yakitori, Whole Roasted Market Fish with green mango salad, sides of Wood-Fired Fried Rice with pork scallop xo, and Chilled Watercress with snake bean and garden herb salad, and the signature Waatu Cornetto for dessert.

Moreover, Waatu’s cocktail menu is a canvas of creativity, boasting imaginatively whimsical concoctions crafted by the revolutionary mind of the liquid magician, bartender and host Putu Wirawan. Several highlights include Baraa, a smoked concoction reflecting the restaurant’s concept; Mega Mendung, a mix of gin Neptunia, dry vermouth, yuzu and ponzu; and Daluman, a cocktail inspired by the traditional Indonesian sweet beverage made up of grass jelly and coconut milk.

Guests can expect nothing less than excellence on their visit to Waatu, where its distinctive concept is impeccably translated into its rich, aromatic and flavourful culinary creations and creative libations, enriched by the comfortable and captivating ambience of the venue.

Waatu is open daily from 11am until late.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3830 6286 or email eat@waatubali.com

Waatu

Jl. Pantai Sel. Gau, Ungasan

+62 811 3830 6286

eat@waatubali.com

waatubali.com