Charmingly nestled amidst 14 hectares of secluded tropical landscaped gardens, immerse yourself in the epitome of luxurious island living at one of the most sought-after upscale resorts in Bali – the timeless InterContinental Bali Resort.

As one of the first luxury accommodations on the pristine coastline of Jimbaran Bay, this long-standing institution has stood the test of time for over three decades, celebrated not only for its world-class facilities, services and hospitality but also its prime location along a stunning 500-metre stretch of pearly white sand beach with mesmerising, unobstructed ocean and sunset panoramas.

The five-star resort has proudly garnered multiple international awards throughout its establishment, maintaining its status as a traveller-favourite accommodation in Bali from diverse demographics, from couples and families to corporate guests.

Boasting an impressive 425 guest rooms, suites, and villas in multiple categories, the majority of the rooms are designed with their own private balconies and ample living spaces that open to the resort’s beautifully manicured gardens, adding depth to the spacious rooms. The resort offers four tiers of accommodation, including Deluxe, Premium Duplex Suite, Club InterContinental, and Suites Collection, each thoughtfully designed with attention to detail to accommodate the needs of seasoned globetrotters.

In this issue’s Room Raider, we introduce the resort’s premier accommodation that embodies opulence: Club InterContinental. Hidden in a private wing and a secluded enclave in exquisite gardens, Club InterContinental is an exclusive oasis offering even the most discerning modern travellers a “resort within a resort”, further enriching the overall InterContinental Bali Resort experience.

Club InterContinental is a celebration of classic style, where guests are indulged in a refined level of hospitality, defined by a notable collection of lavish guest rooms, suites and villas. Guests can expect an unprecedented quality of bespoke services, luxe in-room amenities and elegant facilities that come with this upscale accommodation class.

These outstanding privileges include round-the-clock personalised butler service, the use of Inspiration Space (a dedicated lounge that encourages guests to explore their passions), an unlimited visit pass to Club International Lounge, the stylishly appointed and sophisticated haven of social interaction and light dining refreshments, and exclusive access to the private 16-metre and 23-metre long Club Pool, another serene retreat for a truly luxurious experience.

Guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast (6.30am to 10.30am), classic afternoon tea (2pm to 4pm), evening cocktails and canapés (5pm to 7pm), dedicated concierge, private check-in and check-out available in-room or at Club InterContinental Lounge, luxury airport transfer service for Suite and Villa guests, access to Planet Trekkers for children under 12 years old, use of Jazzuci, steam room, and sauna at Spa Uluwatu, and 24-hour access to the Fitness Centre.

Beyond the facilities and amenities, the resort’s enchanting ambience defines its timeless charm, making InterContinental Bali Resort a consistently beloved destination. The resort’s palatial grounds are adorned with a tasteful blend of native flora, gentle waterways and stone statues that echo the island’s rich artistic heritage and culture, beckoning guests to explore and discover the resort’s beauty.

Wellness-seeking guests can discover a myriad of exceptional offerings designed not only to rejuvenate the body but to soothe the soul, from revitalising treatments at the therapeutic sanctuary of Spa Uluwatu to a wide range of wellness activities such as purification rituals, yoga sessions, and Bayu Suci, a Balinese form of tai chi.

Additionally, guests can spend leisurely days at six of the resort’s pools and indulge in the eclectic culinary offerings at its collection of dining outlets, including the breakfast venue at Taman Gita, the relaxed alfresco Jimbaran Gardens, the beachfront Sunset Beach Bar & Grill, the signature Mediterranean restaurant, Bella Cucina , and the award-winning Japanese KO Restaurant.

Staying at the resort’s Club InterContinental accommodation promises a dreamy escape amidst lush tropical grounds, tranquil ambience and coastal charm, ensuring a relaxing and soul-nourishing stay enriched by a lap of luxury.

