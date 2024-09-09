Experience the warm wisdom of the illustrious Seraya Island’s freshest and most positively enchanting destination, dubbed after the Manggarai term for “sunlight”, where it meets serenity. Beyond being a bar or a cafe, the Lamba Lero experience at Sudamala Resort, Seraya presents a melodious modern mixture of style that plays the beats of local culture in harmony.

There’s no better place to get stunning sunrise vistas and sunset panoramas of Flores than Lamba Lero, where it stays situated on the island’s quintessential rock formations. Progressing from each point of the day to the next, fortunate guests are able to bask in the golden hour due to how Lamba Lero is positioned to the east and west.

From 5pm until 7pm, the best window of opportunity emerges for at most 32 Lamba Lero guests to profoundly take in the natural wonder of Seraya Kecil. Artistry and flair are further universally integrated in the cultivated sincere vibe and menu: which features delicious food delights like summer rolls, crispy calamari and mushroom arancini, along with signature white rum cocktails like Seraya Cess, Pineapple-Basil Crush, and Island Juice.

Moreover, Lamba Lero is the optimal location to do yoga in the morning, which provides an enriching beginning of the day for early risers whilst bathing in the tranquility of the environment. This is in line with the Sudamala Resorts philosophy of honoring and maintaining Indonesian cultural heritage through design and decor, whether for relaxation or adventure.

Unforgettable unique experiences are what Sudamala Resorts has pledged to each and every guest since 2011 through blending culture, art and luxury, with Lamba Lero being no exception. There, all instances imbue themselves in the glow of insight amidst bathing in the setting’s light.

