Located in Mangsit village, along the west coast of Lombok, immerse in the allure of Lombok’s mesmerising natural beauty, from its lush tropical mountains to its white sandy beach at a charming coastal oasis: Sudamala Resort, Senggigi.

The resort’s tranquil grounds is home to 35 exquisitely designed suites and villas, where guests will be immersed in luxury whilst experiencing quintessential Sasaknese living. The resort’s design perfectly showcases the elegance of local architecture, adorned with thatched roof ceilings, striking wooden bungalows, and villa structures with intricate embellishments that truly encapsulate the local charm.

The collection of suites and villas includes the Lingsar Garden View Suite, Narmada Panoramic Suite, Narmada Sunset Suite, Anjani Villa, and Suranadi One-Bedroom Pool Villa, each meticulously designed to marry island traditions with refined contemporary elements, reflecting components of colonial, Chinese and local styles.

Elevating the resort’s oceanfront appeal is the palm-fringed lagoon pool decked out with sun loungers, inviting guests to unwind and enjoy lazy days under the sun. Indulge in the eclectic range of dining destinations including the sophisticated Olah-Olah Restaurant, offering à la carte options and sumptuous buffets in an elegant venue with picturesque views of the beach and the verdant tropical landscape, while the Sunset Bar is perched along the shoreline, providing a captivating vista of the beach as you savour local and international delights.

When it comes to spa and wellness, Mango Tree Spa draws upon treasured traditions and ancient wisdom of Lombok, curated into treatments that offer exceptional and innovative wellness treatments to ensure a profound journey of rejuvenation. The spa haven features three treatment rooms with plush spa beds, private showers and relaxation lounges.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 823 2284 8989

Sudamala Resort Senggigi

Jl. Raya, Senggigi, Kec. Batu Layar, Lombok Barat, Nusa Tenggara Barat

+62 823 2284 8989

@sudamalasenggigi

sudamalaresorts.com