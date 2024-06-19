Hotel Tugu Lombok 1

Nestled on the enchanting shores of Lombok’s northwest coast, Hotel Tugu Lombok embodies “paradise on earth”. Blessed with a kilometre stretch of the pristine white sandy beach of Sire, the boutique hotel is a private tropical sanctuary that exudes the timeless ambience of tropical Lombok.

Framed by the majestic sunrise over Mount Rinjani, Hotel Tugu Lombok boasts 36 villas scattered throughout 6 hectares of lush palm gardens. Extending the brand’s signature concept of celebrating the art, soul and romance of Indonesia, Hotel Tugu Lombok is a loving tribute to the long-forgotten culture of Lombok, housing a treasure-trove of chapters from the romantic epic of the Mahabharata through hundreds of beautiful artworks, preserving ancient temples and historical statues.

Offering a collection of villas, suites and bungalows housed in traditional buildings, the accommodations are mere steps from the beach, some of which open directly onto the soft sands of Sire. With plenty of leisure and wellness experiences at your disposal, the hotel features expansive pools by the ocean, three dining destinations including Kokok Pletok Restaurant, Gedong Gandrung, and Lara Djonggrang Bar, and the open-air Hening Swarga Spa for rejuvenating spa treatments. Guests can also partake in yoga sessions, spiritual blessings, and traditional jamu classes or go on outdoor excursions such as trekking, diving, snorkelling, golfing and fishing.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 819 3799 5566 or email lombok@tuguhotels.com

Hotel Tugu Lombok
Jl. Sigar Penjalin Village, Sire Beach, Tanjung, Lombok
+62 370 6120 111 | +62 819 3799 5566
lombok@tuguhotels.com
tuguhotels.com

