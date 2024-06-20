Savour an enchanting evening of music on Sunday, 30 June 2024, as Padma Resort Legian presents a world-class concert featuring renowned pianist Pavel Artemiev. The musician brings the acclaimed pieces of Chopin to life in this upcoming event.

With a mother and a grandmother who were both concert pianists, Pavel took up playing the piano at the tender age of 4, and by the age of 10, he had won 15 regional piano awards. Accepted into the country’s most highly acclaimed Moscow Central Music School then graduating from Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory with a Master’s in music, Pavel’s career blossomed, winning the Scriabin’s Foundation prize in 2004 as well as going on to be a finalist in the Russian National Music Awards in the category for “Artist of The Year in Classical Music”. As a student of one of the most revered contemporary piano professors, Elena Rudolpho Richter, who in turn was a student of the legendary Heinrich Gustav Neuhaus, Pavel demonstrates their teachings and styles through his own interpretations of the classics.

After a series of critically acclaimed sold-out shows in Bali, Pavel Artemiev is set to bring the Plumeria Grand Ballroom to life, as part of the resort’s on-going Padma Musical Series. Coinciding with his own birthday, the concert will thus be a celebration through which the pianist dedicates his performance to the great Frédéric Chopin. Expect renditions of Impromptu No. 1 in A-flat major, Op. 29, Fantaisie-Impromptu in C-sharp minor, Op. 66, and more.

Sunday, 30 June 2024

Plumeria Grand Ballroom, Padma Resort Legian

Doors open at 6pm

Show starts at 7.30pm

VVIP seating IDR 1,000,000 nett/person

VIP seating IDR 800,000 nett/person

General seating IDR 500,000 nett/person

20% off for limited early bird tickets, or payments with BCA Card

A bar and a range of food concessions will operate before the concert and during the intermission; ticket holders will also receive a 20% discount voucher for on-site F&B outlets including TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant and Makan Place, both of which are situated within the grounds of Padma Resort Legian.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/padmamusicalseries

+62811 38219512 (WA)

dining.legian@padmahotels.com

PadmaResortLegian.com