Interiors of Jade by Todd English

A suave dining destination opens in Berawa showcasing the culinary prowess of highly-awarded American chef, Todd English. With its unique aesthetic merging both traditional and contemporary elements, Jade by Todd English invites patrons to experience an innovative menu of East-meets-West delicacies that will surely entice the curious and discerning diner.

Inspired by the Silk Road, the ancient trade routes that connected Asia with the West, Jade by Todd English channels this history through design and the restaurant’s approach to food. The interiors are a great example of this, juxtaposing natural elements like its stone-tiled walls and traditional hand-carved gebyok door against plush, art deco furnishings that pop with vibrant contemporary colours.

The restaurant sprawls from a cosy outdoor lounge deck to a spacious indoor dining area, glistening from its grand copper ceiling and designer hanging lights. Inside, seating options are aplenty, from the central jade-coloured bar, to sink-in lounge chairs, dining tables, cosy booths and even chef’s table seating. In the evenings, the venue doubles as a night-life oriented venue for some after-dinner excitement, featuring DJ performances and weekly late-night events.

When it comes to food, Celebrity Chef Todd English brings his global expertise. His international experience — from Olives at the Venetian Village, The Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi; blueZoo at Walt Disney World’s Dolphin Hotel; and his namesake hotel, The English Hotel in Las Vegas — has landed him five James Beard Awards throughout his career, one of USA’s most respected culinary recognitions.

Staying within theme, Chef Todd English’s command of over global ingredients has allowed him to create recipes that are altogether new, even infusing American classics into Asian-style dishes. Examples are abundant: ‘Philly Cheesesteak Potstickers’, an American-twist on gyozas with cheese and caramelised onion’; or the trufffle-glazed ‘Matsutake Mushroom Meatballs’, with coconut cream, burrata and soy-tomato fonduta; and a twist on an Indonesian classic, the ‘Beef Tartare Rendang’.

Peking Duck Bolognaise Chef Todd English Caramelised Spring Onion Tart

Beef Tartare Rendang

“Our cuisine is about more than just eating; it’s about experiencing a story, a dance of flavors

that narrate tales of distant lands and forgotten times,” Chef English explains.

Todd English classics and Large Plates follow a similar, innovative direction, including a ‘Caramelised Spring Onion Tart’, using goat’s cheese and sweet soy; to an enticing ‘Peking Duck Bolognaise’ using udon alfredo and a five-spice ragout. The expansive menu spans starters, bar snacks, sushi, salads, sides and of course dessert.

Jade by Todd English welcomes discerning guests to enjoy a superb dining experience, with a truly innovative menu, as well as a vibrant and sophisticated entertainment venue where music and cocktails flow into the night.

Open from 7pm to 2am, Wednesday to Sunday.

For Reservations:

+6281138822225

@jade.bytoddenglish

jadebali.com