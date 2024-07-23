Nestled within the timeless InterContinental Bali Resort, Bella Cucina beckons with its enchanting symphony of Italian-Mediterranean flavours, aptly named after the Italian phrase for “beautiful kitchen”. This culinary gem offers an orchestra of seasonal delicacies inspired by Italy and the Mediterranean region.

Open for dinner from Monday to Saturday and for brunch on Sunday, Bella Cucina welcomes guests into its luxurious embrace with a choice of indoor and outdoor dining settings. The main dining area, adorned with tasteful décor and furnishings, accommodates up to 72 patrons on the first floor, while the alfresco terrace, offering scenic views of the resort’s lush gardens, caters to intimate dining with its 14-seat capacity.

Ascend to the upper-level dining room, a delicate conservatory designed for communal gatherings and events that can accommodate up to 32 patrons or opt for the Surya Room, a private haven enveloped in ambient lighting and sophisticated ambience. Spearheading the culinary team at Bella Cucina is Chef de Cuisine, Romain Lefevre, acclaimed for his proficiency in Italian and French culinary arts.

Bella Cucina presents a culinary journey with its table d’hôte experience featuring a two- or three-course set menus alongside an à la carte selection of signature dishes. Comprising an appetiser, a main course and a dessert, the three-course set menu tantalises the palate with choices like the Escalavido and Prawn – parmesan sable, capsicum confit, eggplant puree, and tomato cherry or Veloute Durbarry and Clams – cauliflower & leek veloute, clams marinière, and crouton for appetisers, followed by delectable main course options such as Chicken Breast Stuffed with Mushroom – sautéed mushroom & gnocchi, demi-glace sauce or Mahi Mahi Meuniere – crushed potato with herbs & olive oil, roasted tomato cherry and capers, and concluding with the decadent Rum Baba with Chantilly cream or the rich Nougat Glace and Raspberry.

For those exploring the à la carte menu, a plethora of signature delights awaits. Standout appetisers include Vittelo Tonnato – sous vide veal, raw tuna, sun-blushed tomato, crispy parmesan, and tuna emulsion; the creamy Burrata & Pesto – burrata, mixed colour tomato, artichoke, pesto, and balsamic reduction; Zucchini Flowers & Prawn – zucchini flowers filling with prawn, zucchini and basil pesto; and the fresh Beef Tartare & Truffle – hand-cut beef tenderloin, truffle, black olive, tomato, fresh basil, and mustard.

Pasta aficionados can revel in options such as the delicious Gnocchi Mushroom & Truffle Cream – homemade gnocchi, porcini, and shimeji paris mushroom; Ravioli Caccio Y Pepe & King Prawn Confit – homemade ravioli filling with ricotta, parmesan, black pepper, lemon thyme butter; Fettuccine Lobster – homemade fettuccine, tomato sauce, lobster, fresh tomato cherry, basil; and Risotto Saffron, Scallops & Prawns – truffle cream, porcini, shimeji, parmesan, fresh truffle.

Promising an ensemble of flavours, the Mediterranean mains to try include Herb Crusted Lamb Loin – creamy polenta, carrot glaze, zucchini, asparagus, thyme and tomato jus; Beef Short Rib – slow-cooked beef short rib, mashed carrot, and asparagus beef demi-glace; and Barramundi on Aioli – asparagus, edamame, potato, carrot, zucchini, cauliflower puree.

Conclude your dining experience on a sweet note with irresistible desserts such as the Classic Tiramisu – mascarpone cheese cream with biscuit coffee flavour; the refreshing Lemon & Italian Meringue – whipping lemon custard, almond shortbread crumble, burnt Italian meringue; the luscious and rich Chocolate Moelleux – half-cooked chocolate cake, vanilla ice cream; and Strawberry Mille-Feuille – caramelised filo pastry, diplomate cream, fresh strawberry.

Complementing the culinary offerings is Bella Cucina’s extensive beverage list, featuring innovative cocktails like the Imperial Spritz, Smokey Lychee Negroni, Spices Old Fashion and Arak Markisa, as well as a curated selection of wines displayed in the inviting wine room as you enter the establishment, setting the stage for an unforgettable dining experience.

Bella Cucina

Jl. Raya Uluwatu No. 45, Jimbaran

+62 811 3820 8768

dine@icbali.com

bali.intercontinental.com