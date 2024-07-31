Sanur welcomes a new luxurious steak and seafood restaurant with the opening of Blossom Steakhouse. Situated on an elevated floor of the ICON Bali Mall, this stylish venue welcomes the ‘rare’ combination of a steakhouse with fabulous beachfront and ocean views.

Located on the east end of ICON Bali Mall , Blossom Steakhouse enjoys a prime location surrounded by shopping and entertainment options and views out to Sanur Beach. With its modern, elegant interiors, the restaurant presents a sophisticated venue where guests can settle into plush dining booths or dinner tables, take a seat on the outdoor balcony overlooking the beach or reserve an intimate private room made for group dinners and get-togethers.

The venue features an open-kitchen where guests can watch as their chosen premium cuts are put to the charcoal grill. Leading the culinary charge is Executive Chef Brenton Banner, who brings with him 14 years of valuable experience, including previously owning and operating a Chef Hat Award-winning restaurant in Melbourne, Australia.

“I don’t like to complicate things, but rather let good produce speak for itself,” shares Chef Brenton, who has stocked an impressive array of premium meats from Australia, USA, Japan, and even Indonesia in Blossom’s very own dry-ager, displayed in the main dining room.

Guests can enjoy a variety of cuts like the 280g O’Connor Rib Eye, 850g Stockyard Gold Rib Eye, to the 1100g USAD Prime Tomahawk (30-day aged). Non-aged cuts include the Miyazaki A5 Rib Eye (Japan) to Indonesia’s own Tokusen Wagyu Tenderloin, offering a more mild flavour.

As a restaurant by the ocean, Blossom Steakhouse serves up a selection of fresh seafood delicacies too, like the 400g Whole Baby Snapper, 180g BBQ Octopus, 500g Slipper Lobsters, and 1000g Whole Rock Lobster, each sourced sustainably from Balinese fishermen and cooked to perfect on the charcoal grill.

A favourite off the menu already are the oysters, fresh out of the ocean and served by the dozen on a round plate perfect for sharing. Appetisers, salads, soups, burgers, wraps, and desserts complete the extensive menu.

Last but not least, the bar at Blossom is a reason to visit alone, with a fabulous international wine list ensuring a great pairing with meals, from Boekenhoutskloof Chocolate Block red blend from South Africa, to the renowned Two Island Reserve collection from Indonesia. Plus, the in-house mixologist shakes up a superb selection of signature and classic cocktail, including Negronis, Martinis and much more.

Open daily from 11am to 10pm.

Blossom Steakhouse

+6282266362068

@blossomst eakhouse

blossoms teakhouse.com