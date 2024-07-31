Golden Monkey, best known for its bustling venue in Ubud, brings its comforting Chinese food to Sanur. Opening their second location inside Icon Bali Mall, the new Golden Monkey Sanur serves up their popular dim sum selections, Chinese barbecue specialties, as well as a new introduction of hearty hot pot experiences.

With its modern Chinese decor, Golden Monkey Sanur welcomes guests into its spacious and aptly-themed restaurant. Featuring group tables of up to 10 guests, complete with lazy-suzan tables, the venue hones down on the family-style dining this cuisine is known for.

Owners Dewi and Anthony Syrowatka envisioned Golden Monkey as a destination for comfort Chinese dining, which the restaurant certainly delivers, showcasing a wide-range of both Cantonese cuisine and Szechuan dishes, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options also available. Whether you’re after authentic Chinese barbecue, indulgent Dim Sum or a steaming hotpot Golden Monkey Sanur has it covered.

Their BBQ specialties include everything from Peking Duck (Crispy Duck Skin Wrapped Pancake and Dipping Hoisin Sauce) to the irresistible ‘Siu Yuk’ (Crispy Pork Belly) and Char Siew (Honey Roasted Pork). Classic Cantonese favourites include Kung Pao Chicken, and Duck and Black Pepper Beef (with an option of tenderloin), to name a few. Their premium seafood offerings are authentic Steamed Cod and grand presentations of Singapore Chilli or Black Pepper Crab. These are best enjoyed with the servings of specialty Fried Rice, Congee and Hot Plate Vegetable dishes.

When it comes to Dim Sum, both steamed and fried favourites are on the menu, from authentic Xiao Long Bao and Har Gow to sweet and savoury Buns. Significantly, Golden Monkey Sanur brings the increasingly popular Hot Pot tradition to the area, offering a variety of soups and broths (Tom Yum, Mala, Chicken & Pork, Mushroom & Ginger), plus premium meats, seafood and a wide range of vegetables to cook directly on your table.

Finally, the restaurant’s bar is host to a list of premium beers, spirits, and cocktails suited to the indulgent Chinese menu available. You’ll find Golden Monkey Sanur adjacent to their sister restaurant, Blossom Steakhouse .

Open daily: 11am to 10pm

+6282266362067

@goldenmonkeyrestaurant

goldenmonkeysanur.com