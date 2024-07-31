The unique lifestyle destination, Desa Kitsuné, is a world first, presenting a localised interpretation of the French-Japanese lifestyle brand. The multi-venue village has now welcomed the opening of their culinary destination, Ina Ré, showcasing a modern take on Mediterranean and Latin-inspired cuisine.

Music label, clothing brand and café destination, Kitsuné’s signature style and taste has captured a select global audience, and those three pillars unfold in a single location, Desa Kitsuné, located in the heart of Canggu. It is a world first, bringing the brand’s ‘art de vivre’ into a new Bali milieu, adopting the local desa (village) culture to create a space where guests can relax, dine and celebrate.

Visitors can experience all the brand has to offer through: Café Kitsuné, an intimate coffee bar defined by its cosmopolitan and design-led space; Desa Kitsuné Garden, where music is appreciated and celebrated under the sun and stars; and of course the Maison Kitsuné Retail Shop (soon to open), a fashion boutique displaying sought-after pieces, accessories and merchandise.

Introducing Ina Ré

Desa Kitsuné presents another ‘world first’ with the introduction of Ina Ré, a new restaurant concept birthed by a collaboration between Maison Kitsuné and Indonesia’s own Savaya Group .

Boasting 660 square metres – with the choice of courtyard dining, indoor dining and private dining rooms – the spacious restaurant serves contemporary cuisine, with Mediterranean and Latin-inspired flavours. Helmed by Chilean chef Cristian Encina, the menu pays homage to Latin street food, featuring Cold and Hot Small Plates, made for indulgent grazing, a Wood-Fired Grill and signature Main Course dishes.

Some starter highlights include the ‘Classico Ceviche’, prepared with catch of the day, red onion, coriander, leche de tigre; or the ‘Beef Tartare’ of delicate stockyard tenderloin. The hot options get more Latin with a selection of empanadas, tacos and croquettes.

Chef Cristian pulls out all the stops for the mains, with the ‘Ina Ré Seafood Paella’ set to become a signature, featuring a medley of fresh octopus, clams, prawns, red snapper and optional bamboo lobster. The paella is available to share for two or for six. More seafood is found on the grill with the ‘Wood-fired Octopus’, served with smoked tomato pasata, juicy Kalamata olives and potato saltadas; plus stockyard wagyu and tomahawk steaks are also available.

Seafood Paella & Tomhawk Pork Tacos Wood-fired Octopus

The beverage menu has been curated to both compliment Ina Ré’s food and Desa Kitsuné’s more nightlife oriented experience. A selection of international wines are available by the glass, but more exciting Ina Ré’s signature cocktail list, once again reflecting the Latin inspiration with creations like ‘Andean Sour’ (Pisco, cherry, lychee, citrus, whites), ‘Sangria Ina Ré’ (vino tinto, all spice, orange, pineapple), and ‘Smokey Dancer’ (Mezcal, Aperol, Pineapple, Citrus), to name a few.

Now open everyday for lunch (11am-3pm) and dinner (6pm till late), Ina Ré welcomes all to experience these new Latin flavours in this one-of-a-kind lifestyle destination

Book Now: +62 811 3099 0800 (WA) | reservations@desakitsune.com

Ina Ré at Desa Kitsuné

Jl. Munduk Catu No. 9, Canggu,

IG: @InaRe @DesaKitsunebali

desakitsune.com

