The Apurva Kempinski Bali Presents Two Exciting Music Events

Connoisseurs of jazz music are in for a treat as The Apurva Kempinski Bali is set to host two exciting music events at its palatial property. Gear up for music-filled evenings brimming with inspiring performances, enchanting ambience, indulgent bites and tipples, and an overall unforgettable experience.

Anthology of Indonesian Music at L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo

On Friday, 2 August 2024, make your way to L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo , the swanky art-inspired haven perched atop the resort’s 17th floor, for the latest Anthology of Indonesian Music series. Held from 6pm to 10pm, dubbed ‘80s Melancholy: The Melodies of Feelings and Emotions’, the event invites guests to uncover the history of Indonesian melancholy music from the 80s with a fusion of jazz melodies, presented by Lesmana, Sjuman, and Renanda.

The event will feature special performances by Oppie Andaresta featuring Nesia Ardi, Imanu Najib, Sinuksma, and Irsa Destiwi. Guests wanting to attend the event can reserve the limited seats by contacting them on Instagram . If you are unable to join the event, don’t worry! You can join the event’s live stream on The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s YouTube channel.

Ubud Village Jazz Festival by the Sea

On Sunday, 4 August 2024, the resort extends the experience of the annual Ubud Village Jazz Festival to the pristine shores of Nusa Dua. Presenting the Ubud Village Jazz Festival by the Sea, the resort invites jazz music lovers to a relaxed evening by the beach and enjoy a groovy evening with indulgent fresh sizzling seafood on the grill.

Held from 5.30pm onwards at Reef Beach Club, the event will feature a colourful range of jazz performances by Claude Diallo “Situation” with Indra Gupta & Gustu Brahmanta, and Uwe Plath Quartet featuring Dian Pratiwi. Guests can also enjoy cool dips in the 42-metre infinity pool, laze on the sunloungers and cabanas, revel in specialty cocktail carts, and indulge in flaming barbecue delights by the sea, as well as children’s entertainment.

Book your exclusive cabana priced at IDR 300,000++ per person with 100% applicable F&B credit (limited space available). For reservations, please contact the Dining Reservation at +62 811 3880 7788.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa

+62 361 209 2288

kempinski.com