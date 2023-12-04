Perched atop The Apurva Kempinski Bali, on the 17th floor, is an electrifying art-inspired haven for sunset soirées that promises an unforgettable dining experience. L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo, a rooftop gem, invites you to savour Mediterranean delights and sip artisanal cocktails while gazing out over the breathtaking expanse of the ocean.

Internationally acclaimed graffiti artist Cyril Kongo’s creative spirit infuses every corner of this avant-garde venue, transforming it into a sophisticated lounge and bar that seamlessly blends Kongo’s distinctive lifestyle with unparalleled ocean vistas.

As you exit the elevator, you’re transported into Cyril Kongo’s captivating art studio, where the walls on the corner are adorned with vibrant graffiti, and tables are piled with paints and art supplies. The cosy sofa lounge, a well-stocked liquor bar, a cabinet housing L’Atelier’s cigar collection, and a grand piano extravagantly graffiti-decorated by Cyril himself come together to create this dynamic space.

Stepping out to the outdoor lounge area, you’ll discover the perfect spot to unwind while indulging in L’Atelier’s Mediterranean tapas and sipping on their signature cocktails. From the Cold Tapas menu, be sure to savour highlights like the ‘Iberico de Bellota Pintxo’, a tantalising ensemble of chorizo butter, 24-month cured ham, gherkins, and baguette, and the refreshing Tuna Tartare, bursting with crispy seaweed, lemon, shallots, and chives. Don’t miss the ‘Bacalhau and Piquillo’, a delightful fusion of cod fish, peppers, potato, garlic, spring onion, basil, and croutons.

From the Hot Tapas selection, the savoury Croquette, made with Breaded Manchego cheese, béchamel, and tomato concasse, is a must-try! The ‘Greek Feta Cake’, featuring olives, sundried tomatoes, eggs, and feta cheese, and the Aubergine Roulade with eggplant, tomato confit, ricotta, and basil, are equally delightful.

For hummus enthusiasts, the ‘Hummus Duo’ is an irresistible double treat, featuring garlicky hummus and refreshing beetroot hummus, served with freshly baked pita bread. The ‘Romesco and Burrata di Buffala’, combining burrata, sundried tomato, capsicum, fresh herbs, and almonds, is another palate-pleasing option.

For heartier appetites, explore the Pide or Turkish Pizza section, offering options like the Vegetarian Pide with spinach, mozzarella, tomato, garlic, and more. The ‘Seafood Pide’, topped with squid, shrimp, crab, cream cheese, and Avruga, is an oceanic delight. The menu also features shareable platters, including the Cheese Platter, Delicatessen, and Mezze, perfect for group gatherings.

If you have a sweet tooth, the dessert offerings are nothing short of heavenly, with options like ‘Tartellette au Citron’ and ‘Framboise’, ‘Tropiezenne’, and ‘Baklava’. For those who appreciate a fine cigar, the Graffiti Chocolate pairs sumptuous chocolate delights with a cigar, Lagavulin 16 YO whisky, and Diplomático rum.

To accompany these Mediterranean delights, the cocktail menu boasts an array of tantalising libations. From the gin-based Ourle to the whisky-based Porcini Fusin, and the special L’Atelier Gin & Tonic cocktails, there’s something for every palate.

Whether you come for the delectable bites and artisanal cocktails or to immerse yourself in the art-filled space and enchanting ambience, L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo is undoubtedly an exquisite rooftop destination for unforgettable evenings with panoramic views overlooking the Nusa Dua coastline. This is a dining experience that promises to captivate both your taste buds and your artistic soul.

L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo is open daily from 5pm to midnight.

L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa

+62 361 209 2288

restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

@latelierbycyrilkongo