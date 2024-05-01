Since its establishment, the vibrant clifftop Savaya Bali has attracted countless hordes of leisure-seekers, lifestyle aficionados, and music connoisseurs. Blessed by a breathtaking location framed by an unparalleled backdrop of the mesmerising Indian Ocean, the venue has hosted some of the biggest names of the music industry – leading to Savaya Bali being crowned the #1 Club in Asia and #9 Club Worldwide in DJ MAG’s Top 100 Clubs 2024 poll.

Located amidst the lush jungle atop the majestically towering cliffs of Uluwatu, perched 100 metres above sea level, Savaya Bali has consistently positioned itself as the premier lifestyle destination for music and entertainment in Bali. Having seen some of the world’s most prominent DJs and artists behind its deck, including Calvin Harris, Rüfüs, Above & Beyond, Diplo, Black Coffee, Fisher, Jason Derulo, Arbat, Boris Brejcha, Keinemusik, and Charlotte de Witte just to name a few, has led to the luxurious beach club to become a sought-after hotspot in Asia.

Savaya Bali’s latest milestone marks a record-breaking entry into DJ MAG’s prestigious rankings. This historical achievement is a testament to the club’s steadfast commitment to delivering unmatched experiences and fostering an energetic community of music lovers spanning the globe. Boasting million-dollar uninterrupted 180-degree panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, Savaya Bali reinvents the essence of a club, emerging as a monumental symbol of transformative experiences.

From the scenic golden sunsets to the captivating sunrises, it offers an unparalleled journey from daytime tranquillity accompanied by oceanside dining with endless views, to nighttime euphoria. Embracing the ultimate combination of relaxation and pulsating celebration. Standing as its iconic cinematic centrepiece, the Savaya Cube reflects the ever-changing hues of Uluwatu’s renowned sunsets, creating a spectacular backdrop for the club’s world-class musical programming.

United by a shared passion for music and indulgence, Savaya Bali is beyond a destination but a home where each beat connects guests. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a regular patron, the beat of the Savaya Experience resonates with your presence.

Embracing the future with enthusiasm, expect to witness the synergy of the ultimate entertainment, elevated with unrivalled hospitality and complemented by the most renowned DJs, cutting-edge sound and lighting technologies, and the most superb sunsets and sunrises Savaya Bali has to offer, your entryway to paradise.

