Exciting updates come from the esteemed Grand Hyatt Bali as the resort proudly unveils the dazzling transformation of its iconic dining venue, Pasar Senggol. The refined transformation of the cultural dining hub has been designed to provide guests with a fully immersive experience of Indonesian market-style dining.

Nestled in the upscale luxury enclave of Nusa Dua, this cultural epicentre transcends mere dining, it is a celebration of tradition and gastronomy. Immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of traditional market-style dining every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 6pm to 9pm.

As you step into Pasar Senggol, prepare to embark on a journey reminiscent of discovering a hidden trove of Indonesian treasures. Each dish, steeped in centuries-old tradition, tells a story passed down through generations. Picture yourself savouring the aromatic spices of bamboo-grilled meats or indulging in the intricate flavours of coconut rendang.

Dedicated to their craft, the talented chefs meticulously prepare each dish using the freshest local ingredients and time-honoured techniques, resulting in culinary masterpieces that pay homage to the rich heritage of the region.

The ambience of Pasar Senggol has been thoughtfully curated to transport you to a bustling Balinese village market. Vibrant colours dance around you, while tantalising scents waft through the air, igniting your appetite. As you dine under the starry skies in the open-air amphitheatre, you’ll be enthralled by traditional dances and musical performances that echo Bali’s cultural richness.

But there’s more to Pasar Senggol than meets the eye! In addition to its enchanting makeover, the venue will host a diverse array of local small businesses (UMKM), providing a platform for local artisans and craftsmen to showcase their unique creations. Here, dining becomes an experience – a celebration of the archipelago’s culinary and cultural legacy.

The new and improved Pasar Senggol offers a multisensory journey, where interactive chef-run kitchens and cultural exhibitions breathe life into every corner. It’s a tranquil oasis, where every detail, from setting to service, intertwines to create an unforgettable experience.

Guests can enjoy the immersive culinary and cultural experience at Pasar Senggol priced at IDR 825,000++ per person. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 855 390 3658 or email balgh-dining.reservation@hyatt.com

