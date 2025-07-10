Enjoy a leisurely weekend of indulgence as The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali introduces a brand-new dining experience at its signature beachfront Ikan Restaurant: introducing the Seaside Sunday Brunch.

Inspired by Bali’s laidback coastal spirit and global culinary inspiration, the new Seaside Sunday Brunch at Ikan presents guests with a relaxed and breezy weekend, brimming with unlimited delectable bites and live entertainment, complemented by uninterrupted views of the sparkling ocean.

Nestled right by the beach, Ikan recently unveiled a new menu crafted by Chef Raviel Sidik, the restaurant’s dynamic, newly appointed head chef. With a fresh perspective and passion for locally sourced ingredients, Chef Raviel brings a vibrant new energy to the oceanfront dining scene. The Seaside Sunday Brunch is an invitation to unwind, connect, and truly soak in the beautiful surroundings, whilst savouring the new culinary offerings of Ikan.

The brunch menu’s wide range of globally-inspired small plates is crafted for sharing and exploring, with the option to upgrade with a curated seafood platter or free-flow sparkling beverages for those looking to indulge more. For families, a series of engaging activities awaits, such as face painting, a bounce castle, and a roaming magician. Setting the casual, relaxed tone throughout the brunch is a live violin performance, making it the perfect way to spend a Sunday by the sea.

Available every Sunday, from 12 PM to 4 PM, the brunch includes a welcome mocktail, coffee & tea, access to beach facilities, and the resort’s main pool.

The Regular Brunch is priced at IDR 695,000++ per person, and the Bubble Brunch with selected premium beverages is priced at IDR 1,190,000++ per person. Children under 6 years old dine for free.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 771 906 or visit ikanrestaurant.com

Ikan Restaurant at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 906

@ikan.bali

ikanrestaurant.com