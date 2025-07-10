Located within a dramatic natural cave, The cave by Chef Ryan Clift, one of Bali’s most unique and immersive fine dining destinations has introduced a fresh menu and welcomed its newest Head Chef.

The cave by Chef Ryan Clif has recently launched its latest menu, available starting 26 May 2025, delivering the latest transformation of The cave’s multisensory culinary experience, featuring a meticulously curated variety of refined dishes that showcase innovative techniques, global inspirations, and exceptional ingredients.

At the core of the new menu are several standout creations that balance artistry and bold flavours, highlighting the best of the best from their preceding menus over the last two years. These dishes include Mussel Tempura – elevated with parsley and a delicate marinière velouté, offering a modern twist on a classic coastal delight; Foie Gras Cheesecake – a decadent harmony of foie gras, strawberry, pistachio, yoghurt, and a whisper of 8-spice, both indulgent and unforgettable; Toothfish à la Viennoise – perfectly prepared toothfish accompanied by white bean, fennel purée, and a fragrant pastis emulsion; and Olive Oil Sorbet – a refreshing interlude with notes of yuzu, thyme, and gin – crisp, herbaceous, and utterly unique.

In addition to the unveiling of its new menu, The cave by Chef Ryan Clift is excited to launch the beginning of a new chapter in its culinary journey as they welcome new Head Chef, Nikhil Sengupta. Carrying with him a rich background in modern gastronomy, Chef Nikhil is passionate about combining technique with storytelling, delivering a fresh perspective to the already iconic experience curated beneath the surface.

With the launch of the new menu and the introduction of Chef Nikhil, guests can expect a truly immersive dining journey where sound, sight, and taste converge into one extraordinary dining experience.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 847 0700 or visit thecavebali.com

The cave by Chef Ryan Clift at The edge

Jl. Pura Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Pecatu

+62 361 847 0700

@thecavebali

thecavebali.com