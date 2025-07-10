Commemorating its remarkable 25-year journey in Indonesia’s beauty industry, Sensatia has unveiled a bold brand evolution that reaffirms its long-standing commitment to sustainability, while responding to consumer demands for skincare products that are safe, environmentally and socially responsible.

Sensatia’s brand transformation is part of its ongoing mission to stay relevant in an era of increasingly conscious and selective consumers. The brand revamp features a contemporary and inclusive visual identity, with a heightened focus on the brand’s three clean beauty pillars: Clean Ingredients, Clean Environment, and Clean Business.

The updated brand visuals reflect a bolder, more inclusive spirit while staying rooted in the sustainable ethos that has always defined Sensatia. The brand name has been simplified from Sensatia Botanicals to Sensatia, accompanied by a redesigned logo and packaging to appeal to a broader, more diverse customer base.

As part of its Clean Environment efforts, Sensatia has applied several initiatives, including recycling over 65,000 empty bottles through its in-store ‘Bring Back Your Empties’ programme. Over 60% of the company’s workforce consists of individuals from Karangasem, Bali, where the company was originally founded. Solar panels now contribute to approximately 70% of its energy needs at its production facilities in Bali.

Sensatia embodies Clean Business by running a profit-sharing programme, distributing a portion of company profits to all employees as recognition for their contributions and as a pledge to team welfare.

Gradually, the brand’s physical stores will be revamped to reflect the new identity, presenting customers with a more refined and engaging shopping experience. The Sensatia store at Lippo Mall Nusantara Jakarta is one of the first to showcase the revitalised look. Moreover, new packaging designs will be introduced to gradually align with the brand’s renewed spirit.

