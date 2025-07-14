Perched high on the Pecatu hillsides, the new Seascape Resort Uluwatu welcomes guests to a luxurious destination enjoying expansive views across the southern peninsula and out to the Indian Ocean beyond.

The resort is the latest destination by Bali’s own Ini Vie Hospitality group and offers a selection of design-forward accommodations, including Suite Rooms, Cabana Room with Infinity Pool, Two-Bedroom Villas with ocean or garden views and an expansive Four-Bedroom property with its own private pool. Furthermore, a selection of the accommodations are adult only, promising a secluded stay for couples and elevating the resort’s reputation as a sought-after romantic retreat in Bali.

Seascape Resort Uluwatu evokes a stylish and contemporary bohemian style, with its natural materials like stone floors and modern wooden furnishings and its earthy-tone that complements its hilltop environment. These are paired with five-star facilities, from luxurious bathroom amenities, in-room smart devices, standalone bathtubs and more, each offering a tailored private touch to the guest experience. A main pool, available to all guests, is found at the heart of the resort, where cooling dips and lounging under the sun awaits.

Adding to the luxury accommodations is Tsune Uluwatu, the resort’s authentic Japanese restaurant with a modern twist, pairing refined flavours with breathtaking views of ocean beyond. Wellness is also infused into Seascape Resort Uluwatu, with an on-site gym and the bespoke treatments of Svaha Spa Bingin, from Balinese massages to hot stone therapy, delivered in a beautiful couple’s treatment room, complete with a jacuzzi on an open terrace. What’s more, the resort’s luxury shuttle services allows guests to explore Uluwatu’s top spots in comfort and style.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 3746 6780 or follow @seascapeuluwatu on Instagram.

