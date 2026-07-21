AMICI by Enrico Bartolini offers a refined take on modern Italian dining in Seminyak, guided by the culinary philosophy of Italy’s most awarded Michelin-starred chef, Enrico Bartolini. Designed with understated elegance, it creates an inviting atmosphere suited to everything from leisurely lunches to intimate dinners and special celebrations.

While rooted in classic Italian culinary techniques, the restaurant sources its ingredients from trusted farmers, fishermen and producers across Bali and the Indonesian archipelago, resulting in a sophisticated and nationally connected dining experience. Handcrafted pastas, fresh seafoods, selected meats and seasonal specialities form the foundation of the menu, complemented by an extensive wine collection and beverages that enhance each dish.

Sustainability also plays an important role in the AMICI philosophy. Responsible sourcing, waste reduction initiatives and environmentally conscious practices are integrated throughout its operations, earning the restaurant the Eco Tourism Bali Gold Badge in recognition of its commitment to sustainable hospitality.

Since opening, AMICI has established itself as one of Bali’s leading Italian dining destinations, attracting both residents and international visitors. Its dedication to culinary excellence has also received global recognition, including the Gambero Rosso “Top Italian Restaurant” One Fork Award and the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2026, celebrating the restaurant’s outstanding wine programme.

AMICI offers a dining experience that reflects the warmth, generosity and timeless appeal of Italy, interpreted through the flavours and ingredients of Indonesia, for a relaxed afternoon meal or an elegant evening of Italian cuisine.

AMICI by Enrico Bartolini is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

AMICI by Enrico Bartolini

Jl. Petitenget 19X, Kerobokan Kelod

ciao@amici-bali.com

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