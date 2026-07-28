A beloved family attraction since opening in 1993, Waterbom Bali has become one of the island’s most iconic leisure destinations. Spanning five hectares of verdant gardens in the heart of Kuta, the award-winning waterpark offers a refreshing escape for visitors of all ages, blending thrilling attractions with a relaxed resort-like atmosphere.

Consistently awarded Asia’s #1 Waterpark by TripAdvisor and within the Top 3 Amusement & Waterparks in the World for the last 2 years in a row, Waterbom Bali is home to 28 world-class slides and attractions designed to suit every level of adventure. Adrenaline-seekers can take on high-speed rides and gravity-defying drops like Smashdown or Climax, whilst younger guests can enjoy dedicated children’s play zones designed with safety and fun in mind in the newly developed Kids Area.

For those preferring a slower pace, the park’s iconic Lazy River meanders through beautifully landscaped gardens, offering a chance to unwind amidst the tropical surroundings. Other popular attractions include the Flow Rider, which adds an extra layer of excitement for those looking to test their skills on the wave.

What distinguishes Waterbom Bali is its balance of fun and comfort. Meticulously maintained gardens create a lush oasis that feels far removed from the bustle of Kuta, whilst international safety standards ensure a secure and enjoyable time throughout the park.

Food is an integral part of the experience, with fresh, wholesome cuisine and a range of international dining options available throughout the park. Swim-up bars, coffee stalls and baked-goods stands offer welcome refreshments for adults spending the day at the park. The park offers special pricing for Indonesian residents (KTP/KITAS/KITAP holders).

Open daily from 9 AM to 6 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 755 676 or visit waterbom-bali.com

Waterbom Bali

Jl. Kartika Plaza, Kuta

+62 361 755 676

@waterbombali

waterbom-bali.com