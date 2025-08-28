Since its establishment over 30 years ago, Waterbom Bali has grown into one of the world’s most renowned waterparks. Recently, Waterbom Bali has been recognised as the number one Waterpark in the World in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best 2025 – the only award based entirely on guest reviews from around the world.

Beyond high-speed slides and adrenaline-pumping rides, this classic Kuta institution has constantly sought ways to improve the experience for its visitors, from innovative sustainability initiatives to its latest expansions, including the addition of a new kids’ zone – making this latest recognition a much-deserved achievement.

Announced in July 2025, the awards unveiled that Waterbom Bali placed third in the overall list of the World’s Top 25 Amusement and Waterparks, making it the highest-ranked waterpark globally, solidifying Waterbom Bali’s reputation as an outstanding destination for thrill-seekers, vacationing families, and eco-conscious travellers.

Highlighting the very best in travel, The Travelers’ Choice Awards are presented to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community across 12 months. Less than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings receive the Best of the Best honour, making this recognition a true testament to Waterbom Bali’s world-class guest experience and dedication to premium quality and innovation. Though smaller in size, this global win for the park is a monumental achievement, after holding Tripadvisor’s #1 Waterpark in Asia title for nine consecutive years.

More impressively, Waterbom Bali managed to outrank global heavyweights like Disney’s Hollywood Studios (USA), Legoland Billund (Denmark), and Universal Studios Singapore. This is certainly an impressive feat for a botanical waterpark on a small tropical island in Southeast Asia.

“This award means so much to us because it comes directly from our guests and we’ve always worked hard to be more than just a waterpark – we aim to reimagine traditional expectations, delivering an experience with a strong focus on care, a boutique approach, with respect for culture and environmental responsibility. To be recognised on the world stage like this is a credit to the passion, energy and hard work of our team,” said Waterbom CEO, Sayan Gulino.

Waterbom Bali has garnered over 17,375 Tripadvisor reviews, boasting an average rating of 4.6 stars. With a steadfast focus on implementing International safety standards, delivering premium quality with the warm spirit of Balinese hospitality, it’s no surprise that the park has been a top-destination for visitors of all ages. This global achievement comes at a perfect time as the 5.1 hectare park has completed major redevelopment of its Kids and Family area, offering an even wider range of fun for all ages.

With this new milestone, Waterbom Bali remains steadfast in delivering first-rate experiences, made possible by the loyalty of its guests, and the passion and dedication of its team.

For more information, please visit waterbom-bali.com

Waterbom Bali

Jl. Kartika Plaza Tuban – Kuta, Bali

+62 361 755 676

@waterbombali

waterbom-bali.com