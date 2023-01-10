One of the island’s favourite family destinations, Waterbom Bali, has announced an exciting expansion plan that will add 1.3 hectares of fun to the park. New slides, new pools and new experiences are on-track to be opened in 2023.

Voted Asia’s #1 waterpark by TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Awards 2022, this classic Bali institution is constantly finding ways to improve the experience for their visitors. That’s why in December 2022 the park announced their exciting plans to add a whole new area consisting of a new lagoon pool and sunken pool bar, sun lounges submerged in the water, poolside gazebos, new restaurants, a winding slide tower centrepiece with cantilevered viewing platform, and of course new slides.

As always, visitors are always excited about what new thrills will be opening up. Waterbom Bali has shared that the expansion will include 4 new slides, adding to the 22 existing slides at the park. Furthermore, a new open-air 80-seat restaurant, a tree-house style coffee spot and poolside bamboo gazebos will be add to the relaxation areas available in their verdant gardened areas.

When Waterbom Bali was first developed 30 years ago, the park’s Founder Santo Gulino set a strict ethos that no trees would be cut down during construction. This is what has given the park its lush, tropical atmosphere. The same philosophy is continued through the expansion, with designs adapted to work around existing trees. In fact, Waterbom Bali is working with landscape designer Anton Clarke of Bali Landscape Company to add a dense forest area, featuring a rich mix of native and tropical plants.

Renders of the new expansion – courtesy of Waterbom Bali

The expansion will also feature a stunning centre-piece, designed by architect Conchita Blanco of Blanco Studio. This sustainably-designed, 20-metre tall slide tower will feature a cantilevered viewing platform allowing guests to enjoy a tree-top view over the park and new pool area.

Another factor highly regarded at Waterbom is sustainability. The park is already working toward self-set net-zero goals, and work closely with sustainability consultants to ensure that every detail in their design will reduce their footprint.

This includes: new solar panels placed on their slide tower roof, underground pumps and water pipes in the new tower and slides being strategically positioned and designed to ensure minimal water loss, rainwater harvesting system will also be installed. The park already has strict sustainability implementations throughout their park which will be continued into the expansion.

“Eco-tourism, sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint has always been the core of Waterbom Bali. We have consciously developed the waterpark to compliment the natural environment, introducing business practices that reduce waste while protecting Bali’s natural resources,” shares Sayan Gulino, CEO at Waterbom. “As a business leader it is important to be passionate and believe in these values which will create a ripple effect amongst employees, inspiring and encouraging them to act the same and be mindful about the environment.”

Stage One of the expansion is scheduled to open in April / May 2023;whilst Stage Two set for the end of the year, featuring a larger family and dedicated kid’s slide area.

Waterbom Bali

Jl. Kartika Plaza Tuban – Kuta, Bali

@waterbombali

waterbom-bali.com