Ring in a Clifftop Festive Season at The Ungasan

This year-end holiday, The Ungasan Clifftop Resort invites guests to slow down, gather, and celebrate the festive season up on the resort’s dramatic clifftop perch. The resort has unveiled its 2025/2026 festive programme, offering a combination of world-class amenities and warm Balinese hospitality across its stunning villas, the iconic Sundays Beach Club, and the refined Waatu restaurant.

Where limestone cliffs meet uninterrupted turquoise horizons, the resort has prepared its blend of luxury and hospitality to welcome the festive season. As part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) group, it is home to seven five-bedroom pool villas – each set across 2,500 square metres of estate, ideal for elevated gatherings.

Christmas at The Ungasan is centred on connection, tailored to both families and diners. On Christmas Eve, Santa Claus and his helpers will visit each villa, bringing the scent of freshly baked gingerbread and festive cheer. Younger guests can enjoy Christmas crafts, pool games, and a complimentary Polaroid keepsake to mark the occasion.

For the culinary-minded, Waatu presents a five-course Christmas Eve feast showcasing its wood-fired flavours of ocean trout pastrami and beef Wellington, priced at IDR 1,250,000++ per person. Down on the beach, Sundays Beach Club hosts Christmas on the Sand across 24 and 25 December for IDR 1,500,000++ per person, complete with cuvée and snacks on arrival, a seafood platter, and a glazed ham plate, all set by the bonfire. The latter continues on Boxing Day, as Boxing Day Beach Vibes brings chilled beats and an Asado-style feast fresh from the grill at IDR 650,000++ per person.

New Year’s Eve at The Ungasan offers two ways to welcome 2026, each distinct in atmosphere and setting. At Sundays Beach Club, the White Disco Beach Party returns on 31 December, transforming the shoreline into a glittering playground of barefoot dancing, seaside tapas, live stations, and fireworks. Including food, the price is IDR 3,000,000++ per person, with a VIP package available.

Meanwhile, A Waatu NYE with a View invites guests to indulge in a seven-course degustation dinner set that includes Sturia caviar and lobster fried rice cooked over coals, accompanied by live music and a post-dinner bonfire on the south lawn. Priced at IDR 3,000,000++ per person, the evening also includes special access to the New Year’s Eve party at Sundays Beach Club. On New Year’s Day, Welcome 2026 with a Splash offers a refreshing ocean swim, a hearty breakfast, and upbeat live music.

From festive family moments to sophisticated dining and beach celebrations, The Ungasan Clifftop Resort’s 2025/2026 festive programme offers a season defined by refined experiences and the spirit of togetherness.

The Ungasan Clifftop Resort

Jl. Pantai Sel. Gau, Ungasan, Uluwatu

Theungasan.com

@theungasan