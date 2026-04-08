From 28 to 31 May 2026, Bali’s most celebrated culinary event returns, bringing chefs, growers, artisans and food lovers together once again. The theme for Ubud Food Festival 2026 centres on the hands that feed us, spotlighting ‘Farmers: Guardians of the Land and Sea.’

For four unforgettable days, Ubud will buzz with culinary excitement as a jam-packed programme of meaningful food talks, live cooking shows, curated food tours and extraordinary dining experiences unfold. As always, the festival’s heart will be at Taman Kuliner, home to a thriving food market and culinary stages, whilst special dining events will takeover the town’s top restaurants.

This year’s programme will be rooted in the festival’s central theme ‘Farmers: Guardians of Land and Sea,’ where discussions and culinary inspirations will highlight the importance of those on the frontline of producing and sourcing everything that is found in our kitchens. The theme aims to bring awareness to their roles as stewards of our environment, and the connection this has to our kitchens and dining rooms.

“We are placing farmers firmly at the centre of the table,ˮ says Founder and Director Janet DeNeefe. “They are not simply suppliers. They are protectors of biodiversity, carriers of knowledge and custodians of culture. Every dish begins with their work, their care and their commitment to the land and sea.ˮ

Ubud Food Festival 2026 Line-Up (First Announcement)

The festival’s line-up will certainly reflect this, with an impressive roster of chefs, producers and even academics who can further emphasise the importance of these ‘guardians’ through their work and creations.

Agung Widyastuti, a Balinese chocolate farmer, embodies the very spirit of the theme. Her dedication to cultivating local cacao is the perfect example of how every indulgent bite begins with the soil. Chef Jovan Koraag of Mata Karanjang, a Manadonese restaurant in Jakarta, brings his voice on the diversity of Indonesia’s regional cuisines.

Chef Ben Devin Kate Reid Chef Prin Polsuk Chef Jovan Koraag Agung Widyastuti

International headliners will also bring a global perspective. Bangkok-based Chef Prin Polsuk of the award-winning Samrub Samrub Thai, will showcase his deep research into historic Thai recipes, reconnecting diners to flavours that might otherwise be lost. Award-winning Australian chef, Ben Devlin, will share his sustainable approach to coastal produce and seafood, a philosophy at the heart of his restaurant Pipit in New South Wales. Also out of Australia, Kate Reid of Melbourneʼs cult-favourite Lune Croissanterie, and author of Destination Moon, brings her secrets of crafting some of the world’s most sought-after croissants!

Innovations, culinary approaches and philosophies, food movements and discussions will be weaved seamlessly through the many events at Ubud Food Festival 2026. These will by no means be passive experiences, as cooking demos, foraging tours around Ubud and collaboration dinners invite audiences to taste, touch, smell and savour.

Whether you just want to explore the street food market, are keen to learn kitchen secrets in a masterclass or are excited to experience a five-star meal from visiting chefs, there’s something for everyone at the Ubud Food Festival.

Head to the festival website more details on the speakers line-up , food tours and general programme:

ubudfoodfestival.com

IG: @ubudfoodfest