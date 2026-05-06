The dreamy Beach Houses of Innit Lombok – Photos by Martin Westlake

Contemporary design meets local inspiration at one of Lombok’s most avant-garde accommodations. Home to just seven, two-bedroom beach houses, Innit Lombok offers the rare combination of absolute beachfront and ultimate privacy.

The property sits quietly on the white-sand shores of Ekas Bay, blending seamlessly with the surrounding rugged cliffs that define Lombok’s southern coastline. This is a design-lover’s paradise, as much as it is for holiday-makers, with three of Indonesia’s most acclaimed architects – Andra Matin, Gregorius Supie Yolodi and Maria Rosantina – involved in its creation. The result is a total reimagining of the vernacular ‘lumbung’ homes: stripped back to a clean, geometric style; minimal, but only in an effort to allow the surrounding landscape to dominate.

Constructed entirely out of natural and local materials, each beach house has two ensuite bedrooms on the upper floor; whilst below, the central open-plan living, dining and kitchen share the same floor space, i.e. the beach itself. At Innit Lombok – a member of Design Hotels – the boundaries between indoor and outdoor and blurred to create the ultimate toes-in-sand experience.

Discovery, flavour and relaxation await in the secluded corner of Lombok – Photos by Ruben Beeris

Dine at Anakampung, where Chef Matthew Angga serves a hyper-local Indonesian menu, with fresh fish caught daily and lobster from the resort’s own farm in Ekas Bay. During the day, lounge by the 35-metre infinity pool, surf, paddle or kayak in the swells of the privately-accessed Innit Beach, or take a boat out to the lobster farm or snorkelling sites. A dream-like beach escape, only an hour’s drive from Lombok International Airport.

+62 811 3900 8500

@innitlombok

innithotels.com