Established on the island in 2002 by Paris-born designer Magali Pascal, the eponymous brand has become one of Bali’s most distinguished fashion success stories, evolving into an internationally recognised womenswear brand that harmoniously blends Parisian elegance with the island’s free-spirited allure.

Born and raised in Paris amidst a world of art and creativity, Magali’s passion for fashion was sparked early on during museum visits with her grandmother. This formative influence led her to pursue fashion studies at ENSAD (École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs), from which she graduated in 2002. After interning at several Parisian fashion houses, she travelled across Asia and fell in love with Bali, where she created her first capsule collection in a small studio in 2005, drawing inspiration from her French savoir-faire and nomadic lifestyle. A year later, she opened her first flagship boutique.

Rooted in modern femininity, Magali Pascal redefines classic Parisian style through a tropical perspective. The brand’s signature aesthetic is characterised by intricate cut-out embroidery, flowing silk and lace, and ethereal silhouettes that echo the languid rhythm of long, sun-drenched summer days.

Each collection reflects a reverence for authentic craftsmanship and tradition. Produced in Indonesia through the brand’s in-house atelier alongside trusted local artisans, every piece embodies Magali Pascal’s dedication to slow fashion – favouring limited runs, purposeful design, and enduring quality over fleeting trends.

Today, Magali Pascal operates five curated boutiques across Bali, located in Batu Bolong, Bingin, Oberoi, Petitenget, and Pererenan. Each space showcases seasonal collections, resort wear, exclusive accessories and jewellery, alongside a curated selection of artisanal ceramics and candles. Beyond the island, Magali Pascal is stocked at select boutiques worldwide.

Most recently, Magali Pascal unveiled its newest resort collection, LUMIÈRE, now available both online and across its Bali boutiques. Inspired by the elegance of 1900s Art Nouveau, the collection revisits the brand’s Parisian roots while breathing new life into iconic silhouettes reimagined for the contemporary woman.

Additionally, Magali Pascal will host its highly anticipated annual archive sale at the Oberoi boutique from 11 December 2025, offering the perfect opportunity for devoted followers of the brand to discover signature pieces at special prices.

Visit magalipascal.com to find out more.